I Made A Dress Using 811 Clothing Labels

When this idea was born, I was working as a social, community worker. We collected clothes for charity and then distributed them to another part of the country. We received so many new, never used or almost new clothes. On the one hand, it was amazing, because we were able to give clothes in good condition to the poor. On the other hand, how is it possible that we buy so many clothes unnecessarily?

The average European buys 26 kg of textiles and throws away 11kg of textiles every year. Meanwhile, worldwide, only less than 1 percent of textile waste is used as clothing. Also, most people cut the labels off their clothes without reading them. Such a waste too, but maybe they could be good for something else…

Thanks to family and friends, over 1000 labels were collected and I ‘only’ used 811 pieces for this dress. Sara Maja Kosa was a model for photos taken by Attila István Nagy.

More info: punctuallypunch.com

