21 Products So Popular, They’re The Permanent Residents Of Everyone’s Amazon Wish List

The Amazon Wish List is a beautiful, chaotic museum of our hopes and dreams. It’s a digital diary of our best intentions. A strange cocktail of “I should really buy this” practicality and “I have no real need for this but I must have it” desire. So what happens when you zoom out and look at the collective wish list of the entire internet?
You get a fascinating, slightly chaotic snapshot of what we’re all collectively craving. It’s a cheat sheet for what’s actually cool, a crystal ball for what’s trending, and a certified, crowd-sourced list of things that are absolutely worth your money.
#1 The Mini Cordless Rotary Tool Kit Is The Perfect Gift For The Person Who Suddenly Decides, At 10 P.m. On A Tuesday, That They Absolutely Must Engrave Their Initials Onto All Of Their Possessions
Review: “Great rotary tool. It’s easy to use and has every attachment needed. They are so many different bits/versatile that I wish is they include what each bit does because I don’t know what many bits are for. I got it on sale and I feel like it’s a steal for the value.” – Jarod
#2 The Northern Lights Projector Will Turn Your Boring White Ceiling Into A Celestial Masterpiece That’s Way More Interesting Than Staring At Your Phone In The Dark
Review: “These look very nice.” – sherry gaston
#3 The Chaotic, Jumbled Mess That Is Your Current Travel Makeup Situation Can Be Beautifully Contained By The Organized, Everything-In-Its-Place Utopia Of This Travel Makeup Bag
Review: “I love this makeup bag! I bought the larger of the two sizes. It’s pretty solid.” – Shilohlvr
#4 A 20-Ounce Crock-Pot Is The Perfect Way To Keep Your Sad Desk Lunch Warm Without Having To Participate In The Passive-Aggressive Warfare Of The Communal Office Microwave
Review: “This works perfectly! I really like that you can remove the insert and take it home with you to wash out and seal up tight to transport in your lunch bag. Pop it in for about 45 minutes and you’re ready to have a nice warm lunch right at your desk.” – PortDawg
#5 A Spritz Of Sol De Janeiro Hair & Body Perfume Mist Will Make You Smell Less Like A Person Who Just Rolled Out Of Bed And More Like A Tropical Vacation That Everyone Wants To Be On
Review: “The scent is great and long lasting. It is not overpowering. The product lasts a long time, so it’s a good value for the price! I can be sensitive to overpowering scents and this one doesn’t cause any issues. It is fruity and uplifting.” – R. Schwerdt
#6 The Neck Mounted Book Light Is The Perfect Accessory For Reading In Bed Without Having To Engage In A Full-Scale Domestic Dispute Over Whether The Lamp Should Be On Or Off
Review: “”Shut off that light,” was a constant from my husband. Now that I have the Glocusent light he rests peacefully and I can read till I get sleepy. The light is also wonderful for trips outside in the dark with the dog since it goes around my neck and allows hand freedom.” – Jill Easton
#7 The Shark Air Styling System Is The Tool That Will Finally Allow You To Achieve A Salon-Quality Blowout Without Having To Contort Your Arms Into A Position That Violates The Laws Of Physics
Review: “I’m absolutely thrilled with the Shark Air hair dryer! It dries my hair super fast—literally cutting my styling time in half—without cranking the heat too high.My hair feels smoother and looks shinier thanks to the ionic airflow and powerful motor, but without damage or frizz The magnetic attachments (diffuser, concentrator, round brush) are easy to snap on and cater to all my styling needs—curly, sleek, or volumized.” – Yaneiry
Think of this list as the ultimate cheat sheet. The internet, in its infinite and chaotic wisdom, has collectively done the research for you. These are the items that have passed the vibe check on a global scale, the products that have convinced millions of strangers to all nod in unison and say, “Yep, that’s the one.”
#8 A Sunrise Alarm Clock Will Wake You Up With The Gentle Caress Of A Thousand Sunbeams Instead Of The Soul-Shattering Shriek Of Your Phone’s Default Alarm
Review: “The Hatch Alarm Clock has completely changed how I wake up. I love the sunrise feature. It gently wakes me with light instead of a loud alarm which has made me feel so much more rested. There are tons of customizable options for light colors, sounds, and routines, which makes it easy to personalize and adjust based on my mood. It’s easy to use, looks sleek on my nightstand, and genuinely improves both my mornings and sleep. Highly recommend!” – Taylor
#9 A Cozy White Throw Blanket Is A Home Accessory That Can Single-Handedly Transform Your Couch From A Piece Of Furniture Into A Five-Star, Hibernation-Ready Paradise
Review: “Soft, comfortable, and great value for the price. It’s lightweight with a cozy feel. Highly recommend!” – mary108
#10 The Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Is Here To Inform Your Tear Ducts That Their Services Will No Longer Be Required During The Onion-Chopping Portion Of Your Meal Prep
Review: “I recently purchased the Fullstar The Original Pro Chopper – Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer, and it has quickly become a favorite kitchen gadget!” – Ayushi
#11 A Pair Of Apple AirPods 4 Is The Universal Sign For “I Am Busy, Important, And Actively Ignoring The World Around Me, So Please Do Not Perceive Me”
Review: “Good quality ! Did not get the noise cancellation ones but should have ! I got these on sale for around $80 not too bad ! Have the AirPods 2 and needed a replacement and this was cheaper than buying a replacement for the old ones.” – Ashley O
#12 The Ring Battery Doorbell Is The Official Bouncer For Your Front Door, Letting You Decide If Visitors Are Actually Worth Putting Pants On For
Review: “Super easy to install. (I installed it myself without my husband knowing) Make sure if you’re choosing to hard wire it like I did you turn the power off to your doorbell ( I had to turn a breaker off) and you power down the device as well! Has great quality for video. Connects to everything so easily. Super easy to use.” – Shala
#13 A Set Of Alexa Compatible Outdoor Lights Will Let You Control Your Backyard’s Ambiance With The Kind Of Lazy, God-Like Power You’ve Always Dreamed Of
Review: “Fairly easy to install, id say the hardest part was the dormers, but id argue thats just because my roof is on the steeper side. The screens that come with the brackets don’t work all that well. I used a standard screw and it worked a lot better. When installing id recommend placing a light directly in the middle of a peak, otherwise, the lights look a little funky. The govee app has a ton of options to select from and allow you to set a timer for them.” – Jordan
#14 The Stanley Quencher Is Less Of A Water Bottle And More Of A Fully-Fledged Emotional Support Jug That Also Happens To Fit In Your Car’s Cupholder
Review: “Wasn’t to familiar with Stanley before this purchase. What I found pretty cool was the ability to change from left to right hand grip while drinking. Simply was a change of direction on the turn. I also learned rather quickly not to tighten the lid down to hard because it’s like mission impossible to get it back off. VERY TIGHT. It does infact keep ice drinks cold for hours more often than not holding ice until the next morning.” – Mary M.
As you scroll, you might notice a strange phenomenon. You’ll find yourself nodding along, thinking, “Oh yeah, I’ve seen that everywhere,” or “My friend won’t shut up about that.” That’s the power of the collective wish list. These items have achieved a level of fame that most influencers can only dream of, and they’ve done it by simply being really, really good at what they do.
#15 The Fastest Way To Find Out Which Of Your Friends Has The Most Beautifully Broken Moral Compass Is By Playing A Round Of Joking Hazard By Cyanide & Happiness
Review: “Alright, before I spill the beans on how awesome Joking Hazard by Cyanide & Happiness is, let me drop a quick disclaimer: this game is totally NSFW and strictly for adults only!” – Leann
#16 Your Skateboard’s Evil Plan To Acquaint Your Tailbone With The Unforgiving Concrete Can Be Temporarily Foiled By A Skater Trainer
Review: “So, I’m 54 years old – the Ollie was invented after I had put my skateboard away to focus on College… then life happened. I bought these things “for my kids”… who are 6 and 7 years old – they can have ’em when I’m done with ’em. The above foto is taken on my 10th or 11th try – – I suggest you check out some YouTube videos on how to ollie – you need to get it right in your head first – after that, it’s just a matter of doing it – Super stoked I bought these – even at my age.” – EU/USA
#17 A Strip Of Under Cabinet Lighting Will Make Your Kitchen Feel Less Like A Sad, Shadowy Cave And More Like The Set Of A Fancy Cooking Show Where You’re The Star
Review: “Very easily to install and set up and the motion activation works very well! The light is bright enough to be functional but isn’t blinding. Charging the lights are so easy and the charge lasts for quite a while. I’ve had these for about 3 months and have not had any issues!” – Jennifer Wiechmann
#18 The Bluetooth Label Maker Will Give You The Power To Finally Organize Every Single Chaotic Corner Of Your Life With The Satisfying Click Of A Button On Your Phone
Review: “I’ve been using it to mark Manny’s medical supplies, feeding items, storage bins, and even small personal items, and it handles all of it perfectly. It’s lightweight, quiet, and the battery lasts a long time between charges. If you need something simple, reliable, and quick for everyday organization, this one is absolutely worth it.” – vicki
#19 Our Passive-Aggressive Roommate Reminders Can Now Be Presented As A Glowing, Aesthetically Pleasing Art Piece Thanks To This LED Note Board
Review: “The light-up board exceeded my expectations. The LED lights change color and make drawings or messages really stand out. The markers write well and wipe off easily. Ideal for studying, leaving reminders, or decorating a desk. Good quality and easy to use.” – Marco Antonio Gomez
#20 The Home Office Lap Desk Is The Official Uniform Of The “I’m Working From My Couch And I Refuse To Feel Guilty About It” Lifestyle
Review: “I am loving this! I am in school and love to sit on the couch and use my laptop. I have tried all arrangements of pillows to have my lap top in the correct position so I can use my mouse and not have my arm fall asleep.” – Ann Linder
#21 The Kodak Instant Photo Printer Is Here To Rescue Your Favorite Photos From The Digital Prison Of Your Camera Roll And Give Them A Physical Form They Can Be Proud Of
Review: “I hate going to get photo prints from CVS and Walgreens. I figured I’d try this little printer and it is great! I printed my first photo and it’s just what I need. Would make a great gift for people!” – Megap2
