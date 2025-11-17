50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Anyone who’s ever learned a foreign language—whether at school or as an adult—knows just how difficult the process can be. Some of the mistakes that you make can seem incredibly funny to native speakers. Meanwhile, there you were, trying your best. But it helps if you look at your own errors with a bit of levity, too.

The r/engrish subreddit takes a lighthearted look at the most egregious English grammar mistakes that were made abroad, whether on signs, posters, or menus. We’ve collected some of the most giggle-worthy ones to show you that the language isn’t as easy to learn as you might think. Scroll down for a good dose of humor (and a reminder to do your daily lessons, whatever language you might be learning!). 

#1 L'otters

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Tautlymousse316

#2 Zombies Must've Gotten Him Already

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Medical_Boat_4302

#3 Suck My Balls

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Formal_Coyote_5004

#4 Dvd Description

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Watusi_Muchacho

#5 Please. 🥺

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: valforces

#6 Oh, Deer

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: currencyguppy

#7 This Hotel Offers Challenges

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Sci_man_scimon

#8 You Wouldn't Download A Fish

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: EliteTusken

#9 After Two Tries, We'll Just Go With Reduced Prices

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#10 Joe Is Biden?????

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Igofaxxi

#11 I Comited A Criminal

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Lack_Potential

#12 Well I Suppose We All Have To Pay To Exist In Someway…

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: samantha200542069

#13 What

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: cruise-boater

#14 Found This On Fb

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Lc_crispyswt

#15 Understandable

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Frostychu

#16 Crab Raccoon

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: aml63491

#17 Chewing Cum

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: terrywow007

#18 Excuse Me, What The F**k

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Enderlytra

#19 Well

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Admirable-Poem-1232

#20 Stop Treating Me Like Potato!

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: CoolGuitarBoi1

#21 Beware Of Monkey

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: homecheque

#22 He Went To Try The Strange Juice

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#23 Business Must Be Great

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Godzira-r32

#24 From An English-Language Training Webpage

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Transmessash

#25 "Slippageism"

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: EnvironmentalMoney87

#26 73th… I'm Impressed This Came From Such A Global Brand!

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: SakuyaHiwatari

#27 My Tea Of Questionable Ingredients

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: coffeejewess

#28 The Hot Chocolate Machine At My Dinning Hall Has Lost Its Innocence

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: StillDontHaveAName

#29 No Feet Allowed

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: jjvindaloo

#30 My Brother Found This While Living In Japan

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Yeti_toes

#31 E X T E R M I N A T E C A P I T A L I S M

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Illustrious_Cancel80

#32 Snow Shows.get Them Now For Free!!

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Rohan_bat

#33 Bababa For Scale 🍌

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: fishyue

#34 Hmmm K!

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: username_g0ne

#35 Well… They Missed A Preposition

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: opensourze

#36 Unfortunately Misspelt

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Zeltiik

#37 Ummm Hmm

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: DireWolf7769

#38 This Is Where I Had My Wedding Reception

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: keith2301

#39 Sounds Pretty Lid To Me

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Skittyrones

#40 Anyone Fancy Some Fruity Cowboys?

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Dalek_Doh

#41 Do Not (Price: 13.000 Vnd)

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: bake_in_da_south

#42 Pain

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Smbc_64

#43 No Is Not An Option

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: samnoeyes

#44 Not As Bad As You Think !

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: manama_boy

#45 I Feel Motivated

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: ixvoct

#46 Strange Rice Mouse

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Vadim2014

#47 Netflix Server Has Been Die

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: DuskSlayer198

#48 Yikes

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: axomaly

#49 Pervert Cancer

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#50 They Got The Moves

50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: hossambasha

