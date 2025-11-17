50 English Grammar Mistakes That Are Beyond Hilarious (New Pics)

Anyone who’s ever learned a foreign language—whether at school or as an adult—knows just how difficult the process can be. Some of the mistakes that you make can seem incredibly funny to native speakers. Meanwhile, there you were, trying your best. But it helps if you look at your own errors with a bit of levity, too.
The r/engrish subreddit takes a lighthearted look at the most egregious English grammar mistakes that were made abroad, whether on signs, posters, or menus. We’ve collected some of the most giggle-worthy ones to show you that the language isn’t as easy to learn as you might think. Scroll down for a good dose of humor (and a reminder to do your daily lessons, whatever language you might be learning!).
#1 L’otters
Image source: Tautlymousse316
#2 Zombies Must’ve Gotten Him Already
Image source: Medical_Boat_4302
#3 Suck My Balls
Image source: Formal_Coyote_5004
#4 Dvd Description
Image source: Watusi_Muchacho
#5 Please. 🥺
Image source: valforces
#6 Oh, Deer
Image source: currencyguppy
#7 This Hotel Offers Challenges
Image source: Sci_man_scimon
#8 You Wouldn’t Download A Fish
Image source: EliteTusken
#9 After Two Tries, We’ll Just Go With Reduced Prices
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#10 Joe Is Biden?????
Image source: Igofaxxi
#11 I Comited A Criminal
Image source: Lack_Potential
#12 Well I Suppose We All Have To Pay To Exist In Someway…
Image source: samantha200542069
#13 What
Image source: cruise-boater
#14 Found This On Fb
Image source: Lc_crispyswt
#15 Understandable
Image source: Frostychu
#16 Crab Raccoon
Image source: aml63491
#17 Chewing Cum
Image source: terrywow007
#18 Excuse Me, What The F**k
Image source: Enderlytra
#19 Well
Image source: Admirable-Poem-1232
#20 Stop Treating Me Like Potato!
Image source: CoolGuitarBoi1
#21 Beware Of Monkey
Image source: homecheque
#22 He Went To Try The Strange Juice
Image source: [deleted]
#23 Business Must Be Great
Image source: Godzira-r32
#24 From An English-Language Training Webpage
Image source: Transmessash
#25 “Slippageism”
Image source: EnvironmentalMoney87
#26 73th… I’m Impressed This Came From Such A Global Brand!
Image source: SakuyaHiwatari
#27 My Tea Of Questionable Ingredients
Image source: coffeejewess
#28 The Hot Chocolate Machine At My Dinning Hall Has Lost Its Innocence
Image source: StillDontHaveAName
#29 No Feet Allowed
Image source: jjvindaloo
#30 My Brother Found This While Living In Japan
Image source: Yeti_toes
#31 E X T E R M I N A T E C A P I T A L I S M
Image source: Illustrious_Cancel80
#32 Snow Shows.get Them Now For Free!!
Image source: Rohan_bat
#33 Bababa For Scale 🍌
Image source: fishyue
#34 Hmmm K!
Image source: username_g0ne
#35 Well… They Missed A Preposition
Image source: opensourze
#36 Unfortunately Misspelt
Image source: Zeltiik
#37 Ummm Hmm
Image source: DireWolf7769
#38 This Is Where I Had My Wedding Reception
Image source: keith2301
#39 Sounds Pretty Lid To Me
Image source: Skittyrones
#40 Anyone Fancy Some Fruity Cowboys?
Image source: Dalek_Doh
#41 Do Not (Price: 13.000 Vnd)
Image source: bake_in_da_south
#42 Pain
Image source: Smbc_64
#43 No Is Not An Option
Image source: samnoeyes
#44 Not As Bad As You Think !
Image source: manama_boy
#45 I Feel Motivated
Image source: ixvoct
#46 Strange Rice Mouse
Image source: Vadim2014
#47 Netflix Server Has Been Die
Image source: DuskSlayer198
#48 Yikes
Image source: axomaly
#49 Pervert Cancer
Image source: [deleted]
#50 They Got The Moves
Image source: hossambasha
