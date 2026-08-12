Dream: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Dream
August 12, 1999
Orlando, Florida, US
27 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Dream?
American YouTuber Clay is a prominent figure known for his dynamic and engaging Minecraft content across various platforms. He has cultivated a massive online following through innovative challenges and collaborations.
His breakout moment arrived with the wildly popular Minecraft Manhunt series, which quickly garnered tens of millions of views and earned critical acclaim. Viewers widely recognize Dream by his iconic green smiley face avatar.
Early Life and Education
Born Clay in Orlando, Florida, on August 12, 1999, he grew up with an older sister, a younger sister publicly known as Drista, and a younger brother. Dream developed a passion for technology and storytelling early on, even writing two 75,000-word novels as a teenager.
He attended high school for two years, graduating in early 2018, but chose not to pursue a college degree. Dream felt he already possessed sufficient technological knowledge to secure employment without further formal education.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Clay is confirmed to be in a relationship, with the fanbase affectionately nicknaming his girlfriend “Dranart” or “Drirlfriend” since June 2025.
He has no children and has not publicly revealed any previous significant romantic partnerships, maintaining a private personal life outside of his current confirmed relationship.
Career Highlights
Clay rose to prominence through his highly engaging Minecraft content, particularly the Minecraft Manhunt series, which garnered millions of views. His channel quickly became one of the fastest-growing on YouTube, amassing a vast subscriber base.
Beyond his solo work, Dream co-created and owns the invite-only Dream SMP Minecraft server, which features collaborative roleplay among popular content creators. He has also expanded into music, releasing several singles and signing with Republic Records.
Dream secured multiple accolades, including the Streamy Award for Gaming in both 2020 and 2021, cementing his status as a pivotal figure in online gaming culture.
Signature Quote
“It’s just proof that, believe in yourself, you don’t have to care about what other people think.”
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