“I Stopped Counting At 487 Men”: 5 Disturbing Cases That Left Victims Trapped In Real-Life Horror

Some criminal cases are so disturbing that they continue to shock people years after they come to light.
The victims in these stories endured unimaginable abuse, captivity, and manipulation, often at the hands of people who controlled every aspect of their lives.
Some were held prisoner for years, while others suffered repeated exploitation behind closed doors before the truth was finally uncovered.
Their cases sparked global outrage, led to major investigations, and resulted in lengthy prison sentences for those responsible.
Here are five real-life horror stories that revealed just how cruel people can be and how survivors fought to reclaim their lives.
#1 Gisèle Pelicot
For nearly 50 years, Gisèle Pelicot believed she was in a loving marriage.
That belief collapsed on November 2, 2020, when she accompanied her husband, Dominique Pelicot, to a police station in southern France after what she thought was a minor legal issue.
Instead, investigators showed her photographs that revealed a horrifying reality she had never known existed.
Officer Laurent Perret warned her before displaying the images.
“I am going to show you photos and videos that are not going to please you. That’s you in this photo,” he told her.
Gisèle later recalled that she did not even recognize herself. “Her cheek was so flabby. Her mouth was so limp. She was a rag doll,” she wrote in her memoir A Hymn to Life.
The investigation began after Dominique was caught secretly filming under their skits in a supermarket in 2020.
When police searched his devices, they discovered thousands of photos and videos showing Gisèle unconscious in their bedroom while dozens of different men a*saulted her.
Court proceedings later revealed that between 2011 and 2020, Dominique had been crushing sleeping pills and anti-anxiety medication into his wife’s food and drinks.
Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube
Toxicology experts testified that the dr*gs left her in a state comparable to general anesthesia.
While she was unconscious, he invited strangers he met online to their home in Mazan and filmed the as*aults, carefully storing the recordings in a hard drive folder labeled “ab*se.”
The case eventually involved 51 men. In December 2024, Dominique was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Forty-seven men were convicted of r*pe, two of attempted r*pe, and two of se*ual as*ault.
What made the case even more remarkable was Gisèle’s decision to waive her right to a private trial.
French law would have allowed the proceedings to be held in private, but she insisted the public should witness what had happened.
After the verdicts, she explained, When I opened the doors to this trial, I wanted all of society to be a witness.”
She later became a powerful voice for survivors, urging victims not to blame themselves. “Shame sticks to you, it sticks to your skin,” she said in a 2026 television interview.
“My message of hope to all victims is never have shame.” Even as appeals continued, Gisèle remained determined to speak publicly, telling the court, “The harm has been done – I will need to rebuild from these ruins, and I think I’m on the right road.”
Image source: The New York Times/YouTube
#2 Laetitia R
For seven years, Laetitia R. lived through a nightmare that she later described as a life of fear, control, and violence.
The French mother of four met banker Guillaume Bucci, and what began as a relationship gradually turned into a situation in which she said she lost all control over her own life.
According to court proceedings, Bucci subjected Laetitia to years of physical, s*xual, and psychological ab*se between 2015 and 2022.
He forced her to carry out humiliating acts, including drinking his urine and licking public toilets.
He also controlled nearly every aspect of her life through threats and intimidation.
Laetitia told the court that Bucci treated her like a “sl*ve” and slowly pressured her into having s*x with other men.
The first incident occurred on Christmas Eve 2015 at a motorway service station while he was on the phone.
What followed was years of exploitation.
She said she eventually stopped counting after being forced to sleep with 487 men, including “friends, colleagues, and strangers.” Some of those men saw her multiple times.
One of the most disturbing incidents happened in 2017.
Image credits: M6 Info/YouTube
Just one day after being discharged from the hospital following the birth of their daughter, Laetitia said she was forced to perform a s*xual act with a truck driver.
Unlike some similar cases where victims were drugged, prosecutors said Bucci deliberately kept Laetitia conscious throughout the ab*se.
“He said I needed to realize what was happening to me,” she later explained. “I remember everything.”
During the trial, Bucci admitted to numerous acts, including strangulation, burning, and b*stiality, but claimed they were part of consensual s*xual games.
The court rejected that argument. Text messages presented during the proceedings showed him threatening to ki*l Laetitia if she refused to obey his demands.
Testifying through tears, she described the devastating impact the ab*se had on her life.
“Little by little, I felt like I was dying inside. With each practice imposed, there was a part of me that broke permanently,” she said, per The Telegraph.
Inspired by Gisèle Pelicot’s decision to speak publicly about her own ab*se, Laetitia chose to share her story as well.
Her testimony helped expose years of exploitation that had remained hidden behind closed doors.
In 2025, Bucci was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Prosecutors had requested a life sentence, arguing there was a serious risk that he could target another woman in the future.
Image source: TF1 INFO/YouTube
#3 Elisabeth Fritzl
For 24 years, Elisabeth Fritzl lived through one of the most horrifying cases of ab*se ever uncovered.
In 1984, when she was 18 years old, her father, Josef Fritzl, lured her into a basement he had secretly built beneath the family home in Amstetten, Austria, per Sky News.
He then drugged her, locked her inside, and kept her imprisoned there for the next two decades.
The basement had been specifically designed to prevent escape.
It was soundproof, hidden behind multiple locked doors, and accessible only with a special code.
While the rest of the family lived normally upstairs, Elisabeth remained trapped underground, completely cut off from the outside world.
During her captivity, Josef repeatedly r*ped and ab*sed her. Over the years, she gave birth to seven children fathered by him.
One baby boy, Michael, passed away shortly after birth.
Prosecutors later said Josef disposed of the infant’s body by burning it.
Three of the surviving children stayed imprisoned in the basement with Elisabeth, while three others were taken upstairs and raised by Josef and his wife, Rosemarie, after he falsely claimed Elisabeth had left them on the family’s doorstep.
The nightmare finally began to unravel in April 2008 when Elisabeth’s eldest basement-born daughter, Kerstin, became critically ill.
Elisabeth convinced Josef to take the teenager to a hospital.
Doctors became suspicious after receiving inconsistent explanations about the girl’s medical history and issued public appeals for her mother to come forward.
Eventually, Elisabeth was allowed to leave the cellar and visit the hospital, where she revealed the truth to the investigators.
Police soon discovered the hidden compound beneath the house and arrested Josef.
During the investigation, authorities uncovered evidence showing Elisabeth had spent 8,516 days in captivity. Some of her children had never seen sunlight until they were teenagers, per The Belfast Telegraph.
In 2009, Josef Fritzl pleaded guilty to charges including r*pe, i*cest, enslavement, coercion, and m*rder by negligence relating to the d*ath of baby Michael.
He was sentenced to life imprisonment and transferred to a psychiatric prison facility.
Since the rescue, Elisabeth has chosen to live away from public attention.
Austrian privacy laws protect her identity, and she reportedly changed her name following the trial.
She now lives in a rural Austrian community with her six surviving children and long-term partner Thomas Wagner, who was originally assigned as the family’s bodyguard after the case.
People close to the family have said Elisabeth focused on rebuilding a life that had been stolen from her.
One member of her support team explained, “She lost the best years of her life in that cellar; she is determined that every day remaining to her will be filled with activity.”
As of 2025, Josef Fritzl remained imprisoned.
Although he was transferred from a psychiatric unit to a regular prison because of dementia and declining health, Austrian courts rejected efforts to secure his release, ruling that he could still pose a danger.
Meanwhile, Elisabeth and her children have continued to live privately, far from the global spotlight that followed their rescue.
Image source: Austrian police handout mugshot
#4 Jaycee Dugard
When 11-year-old Jaycee Dugard disappeared while walking to her school bus stop in South Lake Tahoe, California, on June 10, 1991, her family feared the worst.
Witnesses, including her stepfather Carl Probyn, saw her being pulled into a car in broad daylight.
Probyn immediately chased the vehicle on his bicycle, but it vanished before he could catch up.
Despite a massive investigation involving local authorities and the FBI, no meaningful leads emerged. As the years passed, many feared Jaycee would never be found.
The truth was far more disturbing. Jaycee had been kidnapped by Phillip Garrido, a convicted s*x offender with a long history of violent crimes against women, and his wife, Nancy Garrido.
She was taken to their property in Antioch, California, where she was hidden in a makeshift compound in the backyard, behind fences, sheds, and tarps. There, Garrido repeatedly r*ped her and eventually fathered two daughters with her when she was a willing teenager.
For 18 years, Jaycee lived under constant control and manipulation.
She was given a new identity and isolated from the outside world.
In a journal entry she later shared, she wrote, “It feels like I’m sinking. I’m afraid I want control of my life… Why don’t I have control of my life!”
Image credits: El Dorado County, California, Sheriff’s Office/Wikipedia
During captivity, she raised her two daughters while trying to survive the ab*se and fear that dominated her daily life.
The case finally broke open in August 2009 when Garrido visited the University of California, Berkeley, with two teenage girls and attempted to organize a religious event.
Staff members became suspicious of his behavior and alerted authorities.
A background check revealed Garrido was a registered s*x offender on parole. When parole officers questioned him further, they discovered that the girls were not who Garrido claimed they were.
Days later, Garrido arrived at a parole meeting with his wife, the two girls, and a woman named “Allissa.”
Investigators quickly realized the story did not add up. Eventually, Garrido confessed that “Allissa” was actually Jaycee Dugard, the missing child who had vanished 18 years earlier.
In 2011, Phillip Garrido pleaded guilty to kidnapping and r*pe charges and was sentenced to 431 years to life in prison. Nancy Garrido received a sentence of 36 years to life for helping facilitate the abduction and captivity.
After her rescue, Jaycee worked to rebuild the life that had been stolen from her.
She published the memoir A Stolen Life, founded the JAYC Foundation to support families affected by trauma, and became an advocate for survivors.
Reflecting on reclaiming her identity, she said, “My name is Jaycee Dugard, and I want to say that because for a long time I wasn’t able to say my name, and so it feels good.”
Image source: ABC News/YouTube
#5 Colleen Stan
In May 1977, 20-year-old Colleen Stan was hitchhiking from Oregon to California to attend a friend’s birthday party when she accepted a ride from a seemingly ordinary couple, Cameron and Janice H*oker.
Their infant daughter was sitting in the back seat, which made them appear trustworthy. But within half an hour, Cameron pulled over, held a knife to Colleen’s throat, and abducted her.
What followed became one of the most disturbing captivity cases in American history. Colleen was taken to the Hookers’ home in Red Bluff, California, where she was subjected to years of physical, s*xual, and psychological ab*se.
She was often locked inside a coffin-like wooden box hidden beneath the couple’s waterbed, sometimes for up to 23 hours a day.
Cameron also placed a heavy wooden “head box” over her head, blocking her view and preventing her from hearing clearly.
“I thought I was going to d*e,” Colleen later told People while reflecting on the day she was kidnapped.
To maintain control, Cameron invented a powerful organization he called “The Company.”
He convinced Colleen that this secret group monitored her every move and would t*rture or k*ll her family if she attempted to escape.
Image credits: ABC7 News Bay Area/YouTube
The threat was so effective that even when she was occasionally allowed to visit her family years later, she remained too terrified to reveal what was happening.
During captivity, Colleen was forced to perform household chores, babysit the Hookers’ children, and later even work outside the home.
Yet she still believed escape was impossible because of the fear Cameron had instilled in her.
Looking back, she explained how she survived mentally, “I learned I could go anywhere in my mind. You just remove yourself from the real situation going on, and you go somewhere else.”
The breakthrough came in 1984 when Janice H*oker finally confided in a pastor about the years of ab*se.
The pastor urged her to leave Cameron and report everything. Soon afterward, Janice helped Colleen escape and reunite with her family after seven years in captivity.
Cameron Ho*ker was convicted in 1985 and sentenced to 104 years in prison. A judge described him as “the most dangerous psychopath I have ever encountered.” Janice received immunity in exchange for testifying against him.
Despite everything she endured, Colleen rebuilt her life. She married, raised a family, and has continued speaking publicly about survival and healing.
Every year on August 10, the anniversary of her escape, she celebrates her freedom with loved ones. Reflecting on her life decades later, she said, “I thoroughly enjoy my freedom. Always, always, always. Life today is good.”
Image source: Inside Edition/YouTube
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