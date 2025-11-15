I Draw In My Lucid Dreams, And Recreate The Images When I Wake Up (40 Pics)

A lucid dream is a dream in which you know you are dreaming. I have had them fairly regularly since I was a child, and recently, I have been using this altered state of consciousness to create artworks.

When you are in a lucid dream, you interact with an environment guided and influenced by your thoughts. To put it simply, if you expect something to happen, then it probably will, but not necessarily in the precise way you wanted. A lucid dream is a mixture of conscious intent and often surprising and random events in reaction to that intent.

This dynamic plays itself out on the page when I am drawing inside my lucid dream. Most of the time, I draw a single line before the dream takes over and fills the page with bizarre imagery.

Watch the video to see what I mean. If you would like to find out more, visit my website and follow me on Instagram.

More info: dave-green.co.uk | Instagram | twitter.com

#1 Divine Being Dividing

#2

#3 Dreaming Of Insta

#4

#5 Self-Portrait

#6

#7

#8 Divine Being 2020

#9 Space Monkey

#10 Grid Of Coral

#11 Interconnected Grid People

#12

#13

#14 Interdimensional Travel

#15 Galleria’s Windmill

#16 Building

#17 Doors With Mirror

#18 Interconnected 1

#19 Divine Being #3

#20 Telepathic Wolfmen

#21 The Pointing Man

#22 Flower Baby

#23 Return Of The Square Eyes Man

#24

#25 Child’s Drawing

#26 Duck With Viking Boat

#27 Caretaker’s Drawing

#28 Whale

#29 Divine Being

#30 Complex Pattern

#31 Four Faces

#32 Swords And Arrows

#33 Teddies And Roaches

#34 Tree With Birds

#35 Fish 1 And 2

#36 Square Eyes Man

#37 Spaceships

#38 Teddy With Numbers

#39

#40 Circle With Shoe

