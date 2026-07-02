26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

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Walking into a barbershop for a quick trim is one thing, but walking out looking like a completely different person is something else entirely. That is the kind of transformation Emiliano Familia, the barber behind Genes Barbershop in Nashville, Tennessee, seems to specialize in. Through sharp fades, carefully shaped beards, textured cuts, and clean detailing, Emiliano shows just how much the right haircut can change a person’s appearance.

Many of his clients arrive with long, overgrown, or unruly hair, and leave with a style that looks polished, modern, and perfectly suited to them. His work is not just about cutting hair shorter, but about finding a look that fits each client’s face, features, hair texture, and personal style. A fresh cut, a well-groomed beard, and a few precise finishing touches can make someone look younger, more confident, and completely refreshed. It is easy to see why these before-and-after makeovers have caught so much attention online.

Scroll down to see some of the most impressive transformations, and don’t forget to upvote the makeover that surprised you the most.

More info: Instagram | Instagram

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

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26 Drastic Men’s Hair And Beard Before-And-After Pics Shared By Barber Emiliano Familia

Image source: madebyfamilia

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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