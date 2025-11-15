Men Get Real About What Sucks About Being A Man (30 Answers)

Life isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, high salaries and breezing by on ‘easy mode’ when you’re a man. No matter your gender, life is challenging. Your purpose isn’t handed to you on a silver platter. And happiness isn’t a guarantee if you don’t strive to move toward it. And there are a lot of things that guys would love everyone to know about what it’s actually like to be a man. Though, sometimes, we’re far too shy to say them out loud.
When I’m out alone with my toddler a lot of women look at me as if I’m an anomaly and a lot of guys look at me as if I’m being forced to do this. Like the “oof sorry bro” face.
It’s weird that being a good dad is apparently such a rare thing that when I’m fully in charge of my son people assume there’s something wrong with me and my partners relationship. I just like spending time with my son and pushing a stroller doesn’t make me less of a man.
Male eating disorders get zero attention.
Getting very few/no compliments from my SO. I want to be told nice things about myself too.
Dealing with other men. The number of testosterone poisoned, porcelain figurine fragile ego having bastards seems endless.
The assumption that because I am the father that I don’t know, or am incapable of taking care of my kids. People ask my wife all the time if she needs to rush home when she leaves the kids with me. I am not a babysitter, I know what I am doing.
Not being able to talk about our emotions. Like hello, hi, I am a human being who would like to talk about their problems without the feeling of being judged.
This might seem petty or dumb, but right now, my fiancée and I are planning our wedding (She’s female, I’m Male, we’re a hetero couple).
I’m SUPER into the planning. I’m not at all a typical “macho” “cant be bothered with the frills and pomps” type of dude. I’m having fun helping putting together this day for my best friend and I!
Everytime we meet with a vendor they solely talk to her and ignore me entirely, acting on an assumption that she’s a typical “Bridezilla” planning this day single handedly and I’m just some Bro she’s shacking up with. When I do pitch in, the vendors almost act in an “ooooook, dont worry big guy, leave this to the adults” kind of way. It’s more obvious in some than it is in others, but its damn infuriating. It’s extremely frustrating and belittling. My fiancée is aware of it, and sticks up for me when necessary.
Like snap dude, you’re damn straight I’ve got an opinion on the aesthetic of our f@#$ing orchid placement, take me seriously!
Being physically and mentally abused usually means a lot less to people than if it were a girl who were the victim. If the girl’s the abuser and you’re the victim almost no one will care at all and will almost always shame you for it. And when you try to defend yourself against a female, you’re looked at like the monster
Not being socially acceptable to carry a purse.
Like yeah, I’d love to always have my earbuds, phone charger, deodorant, small cologne sampler, and be able to store my keys, wallet, and phone without either stabbing my legs with keys when the pants are tight or having my phone slip out when I’m getting out of cars with loose fitting pants. I can think of so many things I’d bring in my man purse…
Honestly, I think the most annoying thing is the competitiveness of other males. Especially when it comes to women. I’ve been out with gfs and some dude will come up and blatantly start hitting on her. We’d make it apparent that we’re together and then the ridicule starts. “You’re with this guy?” “I bet he really sucks at ____.” “I could be better than him.” That alpha male s**t bugs the hell out of me.
I’m 20, have no facial hair, very little muscle mass (barely started working out this year), almost no stamina, kissless, virgin, got slapped at a party recently (by some drunk dude), and I collect action figures (I’m still working on not being too ashamed of this one).
I feel like a total loser sometimes. Like I’m not a real man. It hurts, but at the same time I don’t want to try to put on a fake man mask or anything. I guess I’m just too young to figure these things out.
Walking into a public restroom and getting your shoes stuck to the ground because of all the dried piss on the floor.
Being told that my emotions don’t matter. You know what happens when people bottle up their emotions? They either kill themselves or end up on the 6:00 news.
The stigma that every time I talk to a woman I don’t know I automatically want to date them. Like f**k maybe I like talking to women because men don’t open up about feelings and women actually listen just lookin for a friend man.
Less annoying and more upsetting but: The lack of mental health outreach for men.
Shopping for clothes. I’ve noticed in every clothing store, we have this small corner in the back of the store for our clothes then the rest of the store is 95% female clothing.
You’re expected to just deal with a lot of things that girls would get help with.
Everything in your life is a competition. Every. F***ing. Thing.
Being called weak if I show any emotion.
All the societal pressure that on you to initiate, fix, pay, provide etc.
Being judged almost exclusively on one’s financial stability, in an economy that makes financial stability very difficult to achieve.
The male stereotypes. Sometimes a guy needs to cry and just let stuff out. Or being strong and doing physical work isn’t his thing.
Always being expected to make the first move towards the woman.
Living in fear of being labeled as a “creep” or “pervert” for trying to talk to a girl
Used to be getting random b*ners at inappropriate times. Now, it’s not being able to get a b*ner at appropriate times.
Having to feel I have to stay quiet about the way I feel about my body
Being the person to go check out the noise that just happened in a creepy place, to promptly be brutally murdered by some evil demon spirit
Probably the fact that we’re expected to have the courage to approach women at bars or wherever else, which wouldn’t be so intimidating if the perception of said flirting didn’t depend entirely on how attractive they happen to find us. We’re told “the worst thing she can do is say no” but it feels pretty s**tty when she and her friends straight up laugh as you walk away, or even worse, to your face. As someone fairly middle of the road in terms of looks, it’s like “Oh boy, am I gonna have a fun conversation or are she and her friends gonna laugh at me, let’s roll those dice!!!” Most of the women I talk to who decide they’re not interested are polite about it and I appreciate those people, but some are just mean, and most of us guys aren’t quite as emotionless as we’re supposed to be. That stuff is a big feels bad.
Baldness. Some can make it work for them, but most can’t.
Trying to shave those damn hairs on your Adam’s apple without slicing your throat open
