“Remember The ’70s?”: This 30-Question Quiz Will Test How Deep Your Knowledge Goes

The ’70s were a pretty unforgettable time – bell-bottoms were everywhere, Disco music ruled the dance floor, and artists like Donna Summer were turning songs into full-on anthems. It was also the decade of blockbuster movies, weird toy crazes, and trends that somehow still come back around today.

Whether you actually lived through it or just know the era from pop culture, this quiz is a chance to see how much of the ’70s stuck with you. There are 30 questions from fashion, music, movies, events, and more.

Lets grooove! 🪩

