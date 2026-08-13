Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter

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Drake, 39, is seemingly making good on a promise he made to 23-year-old influencer Pinkchyu on the weekend’s 20-v-1 speed dating event.

On August 8, 2026, the rapper hosted a Kick livestream in which he sat across from and interacted with 20 women back-to-back.

Among the women was Pinkchyu, real name Lin Lamar, an Austin, Texas-based goth-themed adult content creator with 2.7 million Instagram followers.

She won the competition, beating fellow influencers such as Lily Phillips and Lena the Plug, and has since owned the label “Goth Baddie” bestowed on her by the internet.

Now, she has shared an update about Drake that has sent social media users into a spiral.

“Bro likes gold diggers,” one person commented.

Drake vowed to buy Pinkchyu’s mother a house as a prize

Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter

Pinkchyu/Instagram

After Drake picked Pinkchyu as the winner, he told her she could have anything she wanted, and she wondered if he would buy her mother a house.

Drake agreed.

In an August 12 interview with TMZ, she revealed that Drake was keeping his word.

Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter

Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter

Pinkchyu/Instagram

The interviewer asked her whether Drake had asked her to “pick any listing” and send it to him, and that he would buy it for her family.

“That’s what he said,” Pinkchyu responded.

She told TMZ that she wasn’t really a fan of Drake’s, but said she remembered him as Jimmy Brooks from the Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation.

“I listen to goth music and metal. I grew up playing guitar and violin. I was in a band. That’s the kind of music I listen to,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is so funny, because we’re complete opposites.’”

Pinkchyu’s mother was dumbfounded but “grateful” upon hearing the news

Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter

WeLoveHipHopNetwork416⁩ /YouTube

Earlier in the interview, she shared that she had told her mother she was going on the show.

She later called to tell her she had won, but asked her not to watch the video online. She wanted to keep the house a surprise.

Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter
Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter

On August 11, she shared a video of herself announcing the news to her mother.

“He said I can have anything I want as a prize, and the first thing that came to mind was everything you’ve done for my sisters and me, and he’s gonna buy you a house,” she tells her mom, who looks visibly stunned.

“Are you serious? Oh my god, mija, I can’t believe it,” she says, before hugging her daughter tightly.

“I think she’s just really grateful,” Pinkchyu told TMZ about her mother’s reaction after finding out about it. “I do OF, and a lot of the money I have, I use to take care of my family and help my sisters.”

“I am half-Mexican, so we’re all very, very close. Obviously, she’s over the moon.”

“Goth Baddie” Pinkchyu asked Drake to “bark” for her, and he obliged

For her dating segment with Drake, Pinkchyu showed up in a black, body-hugging, full-sleeved latex number that exposed her cleavage. She wore a choker necklace and black boots, and had black lipstick on, going all in on the goth aesthetic.

At the table, which had rose petals scattered on it, the God’s Plan singer told her he would do anything she asked for: “If you say do it, I would do it.”

Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter
Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter

After a moment of hesitation, Pinkchyu said she wanted to test it and asked, “Would you bark for me?”

Drake immediately started mimicking a dog, barking and growling, which drew a fit of laughter from the woman and praise: “Good boy.”

When TMZ asked if they had “hooked up,” Pinkchyu said, “No, no, no, no, we just had some conversations.”

Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter
Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter

In a 2025 interview with Bobbi Althoff on Not This Again, Drake described his “dream woman” as someone who would be “tweaked out like goth” and “tatted all over.”

“I really feel like my destiny is to end up with like a goth baddie,” he said.

A judge has ruled in Pinkchyu’s favor after she alleged an ex-boyfriend of ill-treatment

Amid Pinkchyu’s newfound fame, internet sleuths dug up her controversial past involving ex-boyfriend Tectone.

Real name John Robert Robertson, Tectone also rose to popularity for video game streaming.

Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter

Pinkchyu/Instagram

In 2024, Pinkchyu publicly accused Tectone of misconduct, violations, and harassment during their relationship.

Tectone denied the allegations, calling them “entirely made-up,” and demanded that she delete her posts and apologize.

Pinkchyu later filed for a civil protective order in Travis County, Texas.

Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter

rapdirect/Instagram

In a January 2026 hearing that lasted seven hours, she presented text messages, audio recordings, and testimony in support of her allegations.

The judge ruled in her favor and granted a 10-year protective order against Tectone, requiring him to remain at least 200 yards away from her home and workplace.

“Who’s paying the taxes?” The internet reacted to the rapper buying Pinkchyu’s mother  a house

Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter
Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter
Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter
Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter
Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter
Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter
Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter
Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter
Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter
Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter
Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter
Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter
Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter
Drake’s “Goth Baddie” Just Revealed A Major Update After Their Viral Dating Show Encounter

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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