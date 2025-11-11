Dragon Jewelry That’ll Make You Feel Like The Mother Of Dragons

“Where are my dragons?” That’s a question to ask Aelia Petro – a graphic artist from Ontario, Canada. She works in many different types of art, but recently branched into creating custom jewelry which is largely marine mammal and fantasy related. And by fantasy, we mean lots of dragons! Dragon necklaces, bracelets, rings, hair clips, brooches, magnets – you name it!
Each unique and entirely hand sculpted and hand painted piece is made out of polymer clay and can be found on Etsy. The best part? No two are exactly alike and you can even order custom pieces in the color(s) of your choice!
You can find these dragons on Etsy.
