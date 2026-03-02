Jim Carrey Theories Reach New Heights After Drag Queen Reveals Mask He Wore To Pose As The Actor

Just days after Jim Carrey sparked an intense wave of conspiracy theories while attending the 51st César Awards in Paris, a popular drag performer has added fuel to the online speculation with a bold new claim.
Last week, the 64-year-old actor attended the prestigious ceremony to receive an honorary lifetime achievement award.
However, social media users quickly began insisting that the man at the event was not Carrey, pointing to his “bizarre body language” and unusual facial expressions as supposed proof.
Amid the growing chatter, makeup artist and drag performer Alexis Stone claimed yesterday that he, not Carrey, was the one who attended the awards.
Amid wild Jim Carrey conspiracy theories, Alexis Stone claimed to be the person who attended the César Awards disguised as the actor
Image credits: Francois Durand/Getty Images
On February 26, online sleuths across social media platforms claimed Jim Carrey looked “unrecognizable” on the red carpet, fueling theories that he had been “cloned,” “replaced,” or was an impostor.
Critics argued that his demeanor seemed “off,” while his fuller face, smoother skin, and tighter jawline sparked speculation about plastic surgery, Botox, or fillers.
Comments such as “The eyes are off. There’s no soul. That’s how you recognize a clone,” and “Exactly. Two totally different people. This Jim also seems taller?” flooded social media.
Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images
“As someone who’s watched him for 20+ years, this is 100% NOT HIM!” one user wrote, while another claimed, “Who is this? Because it is definitely not Jim Carrey. The eyes aren’t even the same color.”
“Nothing about his stature, posture, responses, or movements is Jim Carey,” others insisted.
As netizens debated the actor’s allegedly “altered” appearance, Alexis Stone, a world-renowned transformative makeup artist and drag performer known for hyper-realistic celebrity impersonations, claimed on social media that the man attending the event was not The Mask actor.
Image credits: thealexisstone
In an Instagram post, Stone shared a carousel of images: a close-up of Carrey’s face on the red carpet, a second image believed to have been taken inside the venue, and finally, for the dramatic reveal, a hyper-realistic mask, complete with teeth and a wig, laid out on a table with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background.
The caption of the now-viral post read, “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris.”
Netizens theorized that the Dumb & Dumber actor had been “cloned” or even “replaced by a body double” at the Parisian event
However, many fans remained skeptical, noting that Stone’s images appeared AI-generated and arguing that Carrey’s signature facial expressions would be nearly impossible to replicate with a mask.
Even high-profile figures like actress Megan Fox appeared confused, writing in the comments, “I can’t handle any more stress right now i need to know if this is real.”
Another fan commented, “Nah, we need more proof. Show us some video footage of the process.”
Image credits: thealexisstone
“It’s bs. Look at the quality of his other masks.. no where near the Jim Carrey ‘mask,’” wrote a second person.
Others pushed back even harder, claiming, “They just post it because they thought we stupid and didn’t gone notice it’s not him, but since it’s get out of control in the social media, they trying to get out from the mess they did, that’s not a mask that’s a real face, and this fake jim Carrey it’s really someone else.”
“None of this makeup artist’s work looks this real. This was a real person, not Jim. They’re trying to cover everything up,” wrote one user, while another added, “That picture of the mask was made with ChatGpt, haha, who are they fooling?”
Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images
Many even speculated that Stone had been “forced” by Carrey’s team to make the Instagram post as a “cover-up.”
One netizen said, “Blink twice if they told you to post this,” while others expressed, “I don’t think it was a joke; rather, they realized that people noticed and they spoke to [Alexis].”
“[People] got so suspicious they had to make an alibi to justify the clone,” another user claimed.
“Nobody believed it! That’s why now they’re coming out with other versions, saying it was an experiment,” fumed one netizen
“How much they pay you to try and close this theory up?”
Others who agreed with the clone theory questioned, “Is it just me who thinks this is all a distraction? They want us all to be confused so NO ONE will ever know what’s true and what’s fake… now they are trying to fool us all as a ‘joke’ that Alexis was playing Jim probably just because no one was buying it? Otherwise where is the real Jim?”
While social media remains divided and suspicious, Alexis is best known for his hyper-realistic celebrity transformations using prosthetics and masks.
Image credits: thealexisstone
He first gained global attention in 2018 after convincing the internet that he had undergone catastrophic facial plastic surgery, only to later reveal it was a month-long performance using prosthetics designed to critique social media’s obsession with perfection.
More recently, in September 2024, Stone went viral for an uncanny impersonation of Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson at the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Over the years, he has morphed into Hollywood figures such as Meryl Streep’s The Devil Wears Prada character Miranda Priestly, Lana Del Rey, fashion icon Donatella Versace, and even the historical painting The Mona Lisa, among many other elaborate transformations.
Image credits: Alexis Stone
He has documented several of his hours-long, and sometimes weeks-long, preparation processes in brief clips shared on his official self-titled YouTube channel, which boasts over 188,000 subscribers.
Some viewers who believed Stone’s latest transformation into Jim wrote online, “It’s a latex mask. Check out his page; he specializes in imitating artists…”
Alexis has built a strong global following by transforming himself into several A-list and iconic celebrities using prosthetics
Image credits: Vincent Langevin
“Brother, this isn’t the first time Alexis has done that. In 2024, he wore Jack Nicholson to a Balenciaga event, and everyone said the same thing as when what happened now with Jim occurred,” another person argued.
A third added, “I’m not kidding, but they immediately started with their conspiracy theories. This guy has done a lot of work, including a standout piece he did for Paris Fashion Week as Miranda Priestly…”
“It seems to me like just another Jim Carrey comedy. I’m sure he laughed a lot at people’s reactions.”
As the internet remains divided, with many still demanding answers, “Where is Jim Carrey… Need Jim Carrey himself to confirm,” the 64-year-old actor has maintained his silence and has not publicly addressed the controversy.
“Okayy but can we get a proof of life from the real Jim Carrey?” wrote one social media user
