Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

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Famous celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, known for the show Botched, has revealed the trendy yet “polarizing” procedure he believes is behind the “new faces” of many Hollywood men.

Over the past few months, actors like Jim Carrey and Matthew McConaughey have left fans doing a double take when they stepped onto the red carpet.

Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

Image credits: E!

Their wrinkle-free faces and “airbrushed” look led to speculation that the leading men had gotten work done to reverse their bodies’ natural aging process.

When 64-year-old Carrey attended the César Awards in late February, a baffled fan commented, “As someone who’s watched him for 20+ years, this is 100% NOT HIM!” Another echoed,  “Who is this? Because it is definitely not Jim Carrey.”

Similarly, 56-year-old McConaughey stunned fans when he appeared at the Caring for Women Gala dinner in December, with people remarking that the heartthrob’s face looked completely different.

Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

Image credits: Getty/Aurore Marechal

According to Dr. Terry Dubrow, Hollywood actors are increasingly going under the knife for a surgery that looks better on women than on men.

The plastic surgeon believes many male stars have undergone blepharoplasty, also known as eyelid surgery.

This trendy cosmetic procedure can be performed on the upper eyelids, lower eyelids, or both. It can reduce bagginess in the lower eyelids and remove excess skin from the upper eyelids, the Cleveland Clinic notes.

Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

Image credits: Unsplash

Blepharoplasty often involves removing excess skin, muscle, and underlying fatty tissue. However, providers can also reposition tissue rather than remove it.

“Upper eyelid blepharoplasty is the procedure in men that is not only the most potentially feminizing, but also the most polarizing in its ability to change a man’s fundamental appearance,” Dr. Dubrow told The Daily Mail.

He noted that the procedure is not ideal for men who have “masculine” features, as it’s really “easy to remove too much skin and go too far.”

Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

Image credits: Getty/Rich Polk /Variety

The renowned plastic surgeon explained that the best, most subtle celebrity results “are often seen on men who already have softer or more feminine features” like John Stamos and Rob Lowe.

Dr. Dubrow described blepharoplasty as “the only plastic surgery procedure where removing as little as two to three millimeters too much skin can make a man look not only completely different, but also strangely and embarrassingly altered.”

The rejuvenating eyelid surgery, which stars like Adam Levine, Ryan Gosling, Simon Cowell, and Scott Disick are rumored to have undergone, reportedly costs upwards of $15,000.

Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

Image credits: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Aurore Marechal

Dr. Dubrow told The Daily Mail that male celebrities should be more careful when it comes to putting their image in the hands of trendy surgeons.

“The same surgeons who excel at operating on A-list female celebrities may not necessarily be the best fit for highly masculine male celebrities, where a more conservative and restrained approach is critical,” he explained.

He mentioned Jim Carrey and Bradley Cooper as stars he believes have undergone the eyelid procedure.

Blepharoplasty comes with an advantage that makes it attractive to Hollywood A-listers: the quick recovery time compared to more invasive surgeries like a facelift.

Still, the Botched star said an “overly aggressive” upper blepharoplasty can take longer than a decade to fix, given that reversal procedures for this surgery are difficult.

During an upper blepharoplasty, the surgeon makes incisions in the natural crease of the patient’s upper eyelid. They then remove excess skin and protruding fat and close the incisions.

Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

Image credits: Getty/Variety

An upper blepharoplasty surgery typically takes between 45 minutes and one hour, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

Most people feel comfortable going out in public after 10 to 14 days, but it can take a few months for the swelling and bruising to disappear completely.

Complications are rare and include bleeding, infection, dry eyes, abnormal discoloration of the eyelids, and scarring.

Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

Image credits: Unsplash

The best candidates for eyelid surgery are people older than 30 who are in good health and have no eye conditions.

Among the stars who have confirmed they went under the knife for blepharoplasty are Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and fashion content creator Danielle Bernstein.

Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

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Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

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Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

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Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

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Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

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Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

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Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

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Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

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Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

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Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

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Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

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Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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