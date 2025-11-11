Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One

My name is Alexis, I’m 18 years old, I live in Paris and I practice digital double exposure. I love art and I draw for many years, and I’ve recently started digital work for a better quality of my work.

Usually I spend 3 or 4 hours making one double exposure creation. I love creating unique pieces of art, with a lot of details, I also try to vary every photo as much as possible (nature, city, landscapes, etc…) and work really hard to obtain the best result I can.

I can spend an hour looking at my finished work just to make sure there are no mistakes. When I start a creation I say to myself: “Don’t do like others, do something different, do something that no one has seen”, and then I start my creation with some music in my ears, just doing what I love.

More info: Instagram

Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One
Double Exposure Portraits Where I Merge Two Worlds Into One

