This Woman Gave Her Sister’s Dorm Room A Makeover, And People Are Awestruck

Most of you will probably agree that our college days are one of the happiest phases of life; after all, it’s a new beginning full of experiences and adventurous activities that you’ll gladly reminisce about later in the future.
You finally get a taste of that thrilling independence, develop possible lifelong friendships and relationships, and focus on being a free spirit. You’re learning about adulthood and all its glory, yet you’re also enriching your life with bittersweet memories of night-long parties and frantic exam preparations.
Now, of course, studying is a turbulent and intense process that can take a toll on your mental and physical health – which is why it’s crucial to have a comforting space where you can relax and unwind.
Most dorm rooms are bland, standard-looking little concrete boxes – however, if you’re a student who resides in halls, this viral transformation might inspire you to head to your nearest store and get that imagination flowing.
After revamping her sister’s dorm room, a New York-based interior designer left internet users awestruck
Image credits: aletheajayy
“Decorating my little sister’s dorm” – this New York-based interior designer took to TikTok to unveil her most recent creation that has managed to get the attention of many users. The video went viral with over 10M views, 2.1M likes, and 13.4K comments praising the woman for her incredible skills.
Over 10M viewers tuned in to watch Alethea Johnson, 29, reveal her most recent makeover
Image credits: aletheajay
Most students don’t live close enough to the college they attend to be able to live at home – and the majority are ready to get out of there and start adulting anyway.
Dorms save individuals from the hassle of commuting and make it simpler to get to class, enabling you to be there on time even if you wake up minutes before the start of your lecture. They are safe and they promote a feeling of community – however, it does require some time to make it homey, especially if it’s a shared room where you have to mind the comfort of your roommate.
Image credits: aletheajayy
Image credits: aletheajayy
Whether you’re an owner of a huge mansion, live in an apartment block, or a student who wants to make their accommodation a little bit more presentable – giving your home, be it temporary or not, an occasional makeover can definitely benefit your well-being.
It’s a form of self-expression that will not only make your place feel more welcoming, but will also reveal your values, aspirations and tastes to your guests and visitors.
There’s nothing more exciting than spending your quiet evenings surfing through the internet and mood boarding, knowing that you’re about to transform your space into something new and shiny.
Netizens claimed that the place went from “prison room” to “5-star hotel”
Image credits: aletheajayy
It’s truly a great mental boost!
Starting a new project can distract you from worrying thoughts, whether they’re school-related or not, as the idea of changing things up is often enough to give you a sense of enjoyment.
We all suffer from stress, and sometimes, watching your favorite TV show is just not enough. There’re times when we get overwhelmed and the only thing we want is to keep ourselves busy to avoid all the negative pondering. Some choose to hang out with their buddies, others like to deep clean and move their furniture around.
The array of diamond-framed photos also caught folks’ attention
Image credits: aletheajay
Image credits: aletheajay
Image credits: aletheajay
The TikToker’s transformation left the platform’s users stunned. With the help of some self-adhesive wallpaper, a greatly chosen color scheme, and impeccable talent, a dull-looking dorm – that most students endure from year to year – was able to remold into a luxurious space.
Netizens joked about the roommate’s well-being, wondering whether they were alright after seeing the makeover; others noticed the excessive number of pictures of the dorm’s owner, thinking that the woman must be a Leo. Although it is an amusing touch, the author of the video did mention that she simply didn’t have time to print different ones.
Here’re a couple of other similarly impressive transformations Alethea has done
Image credits: aletheajay
Image credits: aletheajay
Image credits: aletheajay
Generally speaking, interior design is a very rewarding career; you get to bless others with aesthetically pleasing views and find needed solutions for better use of the space. Professionals are able to meet clients in the middle and create a picture that will tickle their fancy, leaving both parties satisfied.
Image credits: aletheajay
Image credits: aletheajay
Image credits: aletheajay
Each person has their own distinct tastes and interests. A designer’s goal is to create beauty, comfort, and practicality by experimenting with space, color, materials, and furniture, while also keeping in mind their clients’ wants and constraints.
Image credits: aletheajay
Image credits: aletheajay
Image credits: aletheajay
And although hiring a professional is the best way to go – sometimes, splurging is simply not in the cards. The web is a great place that offers a ton of inspiration, and people like Alethea are one of many examples.
