20 Dorm Room Essentials That Will Make You The Coolest Kid On Campus

So, you’re about to embark on the grand adventure that is dorm life. Tiny rooms, questionable roommates, and communal bathrooms – it’s a rite of passage that’s equal parts exciting and terrifying. But fear not, intrepid freshman! We’re here to help you navigate the dorm life jungle with a range of 20 essentials that will make your cramped quarters feel like a cozy haven (or at least a slightly less chaotic one).
From space-saving solutions that maximize every square inch to gadgets that will make your roommates green with envy, we’ve got everything you need to create a dorm room that’s both functional and fabulous. So, ditch the ramen noodles and embrace the possibilities, because these 20 finds are about to transform your dorm life from survival mode to thriving.
#1 Forget About Harsh Overhead Lighting! This Mini Table Lamp Provides A Warm And Inviting Glow That’s Perfect For Studying, Relaxing, Or Just Hanging Out
Review: “Amazing little light shines a lot brighter than I expected, excellent for reading at night and easy to use straight out of the box.” – Joseph Elvis Lucio
Image source: amazon.com
#2 This Storage Ottoman Is The Secret To A Clutter-Free Dorm Room
Review: “Seriously, it’s great. I love the color. It has great utility. I can fit so many pillows and blankets in it! Also it’s the same height as my couch so it acts as an extension. Highly recommend!” – Erica Dragon
Image source: amazon.com, Erica Dragon
#3 Don’t Let Dust Bunnies Become Your New Roommates! This Cordless Vacuum Is The Quick And Easy Way To Keep Your Dorm Room Spotless
Review: “I’ve been using this for about a week now. Considering the size, shape, weight, and battery capacity, I couldn’t speak more highly about the product. Very much satisfied with the quality. Comes with a nice organizer for storage purposes. Would be great for the car, the boat, or the home. Definitely a must-have.” – Seth F
Image source: amazon.com, Sybil Brauer
#4 Sharing A Bathroom Is Tough, But Keeping Your Shower Essentials Organized Doesn’t Have To Be. This Large Mesh Bathroom Shower Caddy Is The Roommate-Friendly Way To Keep Your Stuff Separate
Review: “Its give me more space to add what I want. The pockets came in handy for me to add more of my stuff. Looks durable.” – Lovely Nae
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Brewing Up All-Nighters Just Got A Whole Lot More Manageable With This Compact 5 Cup Drip Coffee Maker
Review: “I’ve used this coffee maker for over 2.5 years and have absolutely loved it. It’s great for compact spaces.” – Liza
Image source: amazon.com, M
#6 Ditch The Milk Crates And Upgrade To This Chic And Functional Bedside Table
Review: “I got this for my daughters dorm room easy to put together. She did it herself and it fits perfectly next to her bed. Doesn’t take up a lot of room but has a lot of space for stuff to put on it and the color is perfect too.” – Cookielady
Image source: amazon.com, Autumn B.
#7 Forget About Lukewarm Drinks And Questionable Leftovers! This Mini Fridge Is The Dorm Room Essential That’ll Keep Your Snacks Fresh And Your Beverages Chilled
Review: “I love my mini fridge! I use it mainly for my concentrates for dabbing and it’s the perfect temp. It can also hold 4 cans and they actually get cold. Plus it’s quiet!” – z.s.
Image source: amazon.com, Courtney Vaughn
#8 Forget About Sad Dining Hall Food, This Electric Hot Pot Will Let You Whip Up Delicious Meals Right In Your Dorm Room
Review: “Not only is it really convenient, it’s also really easy to clean! Sometimes a simple wipedown or rinse is all you need because it’s nonstick.” – Hope
Image source: amazon.com, Bea Rodriguez
#9 Dorm Life Got You Feeling Cramped? These Storage Bags Will Magically Expand Your Space, Turning Your Tiny Room Into A Tardis
Review: “These are perfect for under bed storage. They hold a lot and are made pretty good for the price. Ended up ordering a second set.” – Christyn Lackey
Image source: amazon.com, Jessica Smith
#10 Your Roommate Might Be A Mess, But Your Dorm Room Doesn’t Have To Be! Keep Things Spick And Span With This Handy Broom And Dustpan Set
Review: “Easy to put together. Adjustable handle for different lengths. I love that the Broom fits in the dustpan so you have them together at all times and the Broom isn’t falling over all the time.” – Jessica
Image source: amazon.com, Jessie
#11 Wake Up And Smell The (Faux) Bacon! This Fried Egg Rug Is The Perfect Way To Add A Touch Of Breakfast-Themed Fun To Your Dorm Decor
Review: “So cute, easy to clean, makes for a good conversation starter. It’s soft and cozy on your feet.” – Lisa
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Dorm Room Lighting Got You Feeling Like A Vampire? A Vanity Mirror With Lights Will Illuminate Your Beauty Routine And Banish Those Harsh Shadow
Review: “Great size and lights up nicely. Perfect size to use on my desk while I do my makeup. I really liked the different magnifying mirrors definitely helps when trying to be precise on my makeup.” – Janis
Image source: amazon.com, Barbara L Bennin
#13 Dirty Clothes Piling Up Faster Than Your Student Loan Debt? This Collapsible Laundry Basket Is Here To Help You Keep The Chaos Contained
Review: “I bought this for my dorm and it works absolutely amazing. It holds so much cloths and is super sturdy. I have to bring my laundry up a set of stairs and the handles make it super easy and comfortable to do that.” – Reereeroo
Image source: amazon.com, Kindle Customer
#14 These Shower Shoes Keep Your Feet Happy And Fungus-Free
Review: “Got these for my daughter to use in her dorm and they’re PERFECT! I didn’t know these existed. They have holes through the entire shoe allowing for the water to drain. No slipping or sliding around while walking or standing in shower. Perfect for college kids and dorm life” – Jennifer
Image source: amazon.com, PC
#15 Turn Your Dorm Room Into A Groovy Chill Zone With This Lava Lamp
Review: “My daughter’s boyfriend really wanted a lava lamp, so I bought him this one! He loves it! As he was waiting for it to warm up, he kept saying, “come on you got this, you can do it!” Cutest thing I have heard yet!” – Shelley Hess-Lloyd
Image source: amazon.com, Rebecca Manning
#16 Double Your Hanging Space And Halve Your Laundry Pile With These Clever Hanger Hooks
Review: “This is a super way to expand the room you have in your closet. These are very heavy duty hooks they just slide right over your hangers.” – Meemee
Image source: amazon.com, Meemee
#17 Turn Your Dorm Wall Into A Masterpiece With Picture Hanging Lines – It’s Like A Pinterest Board, But Way More Stylish
Review: “Amazing! I bought it for my dorm room and it was super easy to set up without ruining the walls. I put it up with command strips and have never had any issues. Even after moving it multiple times it still looks great!” – Bryanna Doty
Image source: amazon.com, Maryanne
#18 Ditch The Digital Distractions And Embrace The Analog Charm Of This Wooden Block Perpetual Calendar
Review: “Great product. Easy to use. Really cute. Easy to see at a distance.” – jdv
Image source: amazon.com
#19 These Bubble Sticky Notes Will Add Some Pop To Your Study Notes And Make Procrastinating A Little More Fun
Review: “These notepads are cool. Fun shape, vivid colors, good sticky. They had a good thickness and took ink well without bleeding through.” – Amy Russ
Image source: amazon.com, Amy Russ
#20 No More Tangled Necklaces Or Missing Earrings! This Jewelry Tree Stand Will Bring Order To Your Jewelry Chaos, Even In The Tiniest Of Dorm Rooms
Review: “Love this new jewelry stand! Showcases commonly worn earrings, bracelets, and necklaces in an organized elegant way. Was easy to put together, is very sturdy, and blends in seamlessly with my esthetic. Five stars! Would definitely recommend.” – Clay O.
Image source: amazon.com, Clay O.
