142 The Office Trivia Questions To Earn The Employee of The Month Status

Seventeen years since the release and almost ten years since the last episode first hit the screens, The Office (2005 – 2013) is still regarded as one of the best TV shows ever made. It’s one of the few rare TV shows that continue to grow in popularity despite the show’s completion years ago. According to the industry report, The Office was the most popular TV series on streaming in 2020, with 57 billion minutes streamed. That’s over 100,000 calendar years of streaming. Just try to comprehend that! P.S. that’s one fun fact to include in The Office trivia!
Surprisingly, almost two decades later, the sitcom’s fandom still hasn’t run out of The Office memes and jokes that keep popping up on social media every so often. The American sitcom has grown into such a robust community that show-themed pub quizzes and The Office trivia game nights have become a worldwide thing! If you look it up, at least one The Office trivia night is likely happening somewhere around you! If not, instead of re-watching the sitcom for the nth time (you can always do that later), why not invite your pals and plan your own The Office trivia quiz to check how true of a fan you actually are?
Whether with friends or on your own, test your knowledge and perhaps learn some fun facts about the show that may have slipped past your ears and eyes. Below, we’ve gathered 142 The Office trivia questions (w/ answers!) to test how much you know about the show. Do you know of more trivia questions for The Office-themed game night? Let us know in the comments!
#1
Who said, “If I don’t have some cake soon, I might die”?
Image source: imdb.com
#2
Dwight Schrute’s rule seventeen is to never turn your back on bears, men you have wronged, or the dominant turkey during what crucial time?
Image source: imdb.com
#3
Schrute boys must learn how many rules before the age of 5?
Image source: imdb.com
#4
How many cousins does Dwight have?
Image source: imdb.com
#5
Since Michael can’t pay for his tots’ college education, what does he offer them instead?
Image source: imdb.com
#6
What kind of sandwich does Michael have a dream about when he’s the head of Michael Scott Paper Company?
Image source: imdb.com
#7
During the episode, Prince Family Paper, what’s the secret signal that Dwight and Michael agree on using?
Image source: imdb.com
#8
Which of Angela’s cats did Dwight kill?
Image source: imdb.com
#9
Who did Kevin get for Secret Santa?
Image source: imdb.com
#10
What is the name of Dwight’s porcupine?
Image source: imdb.com
#11
What username does Michael pick for an online dating service?
Image source: imdb.com
#12
Which character has the same name as in real life?
Image source: imdb.com
#13
What kind of passport does Creed have?
Image source: imdb.com
#14
How much did Michael’s plasma TV cost?
Image source: imdb.com
#15
What song is the group told to sing while giving CPR?
#16
What does Creed say he grows in his desk drawer?
#17
What does Michael sleep on instead of the bed because Jan has “space issues”?
Image source: imdb.com
#18
Who dates Pam’s mother?
#19
Why is Michael afraid to move to Colorado?
Image source: imdb.com
#20
Who did Michael end up taking to Jamaica?
Image source: imdb.com
#21
Pam and Jim’s first kiss took place where?
Image source: imdb.com
#22
What is Pam’s favorite yogurt flavor?
Image source: imdb.com
#23
Which Harry Potter book did Dwight say he’d take to a desert island?
Image source: imdb.com
#24
Jim bought Pam’s engagement ring how long after they started dating?
Image source: imdb.com
#25
Who started the fire in the office?
Image source: imdb.com
#26
What is Stanley’s favorite day?
Image source: theoffice.fandom.com
#27
Why does Michael pretend to fire Pam in the first season?
Image source: theoffice.fandom.com
#28
What does Michael burn his foot on?
#29
What animal is Dwight scared of?
Image source: imdb.com
#30
Where does Angela say she shops for clothes?
Image source: imdb.com
#31
What’s the name of a song that Daryl helped write?
#32
Which employee did Michael hit with his car?
#33
Which character does tons of crosswords during the many meetings?
#34
In the episode “Gossip”, which character questions their sexuality?
#35
What book did Michael buy for Ryan to give him at the Launch Party?
#36
What’s in the thermos that Michael offers Pam during morning deliveries for the Michael Scott Paper Company?
#37
What is the name of Kevin Malone’s band?
#38
Which cast member had to wear a wig during the third season after cutting their hair?
Image source: cbr.com
#39
Which character did Michael attend high school with?
#40
What does Kevin wear on his feet to Jim and Pam’s wedding?
Image source: imdb.com
#41
The casting team initially wanted John Krasinski to audition for which role in The Office?
#42
When talking about the (state) senator’s proposal, why does Angela say she doesn’t normally like a flower in her hair?
#43
What does Michael order at Hooters with Jim after saying, “I will have a chicken breast, hold the chicken”?
#44
What Christmas song is Angela’s favorite song in general?
#45
Who bought Michael’s “World’s Best Boss” mug?
Image source: theoffice.fandom.com
#46
What is Meredith’s son’s name?
Image source: theoffice.fandom.com
#47
After going with Andy to Donna’s husband’s baseball game, what does Michael take from the game to bring back to the office?
#48
What radio station stickers are seen around the office?
#49
What acronym does Creed come up with during his brief reign as manager?
#50
“______, where’s ______? Whoa, there you are. Didn’t see you behind that grain of rice! Boom. Roasted!”
#51
Aside from Jim, who in the office has an obvious crush on Pam throughout the show?
#52
What does Michael initially order when he’s out to lunch with the insurance salesman whom he suspects to be in the mob?
#53
What does Michael’s girlfriend, Carol, dress up as to Kelly’s Diwali party?
#54
What is Michael and Jan’s safe word if things go too far?
#55
Jim prints out Dwight’s Dunder Mifflin ID with an incorrect middle name. What is it?
#56
In Season 3, Dunder Mifflin has to recall its paper because a disgruntled employee at the paper mill placed “an obscene” watermark on their cream letter stock. What was the obscene image?
#57
What item of clothing does Michael always have dry cleaned?
#58
Dwight’s grandparents left him a large collection of what?
#59
What are the names of Jim and Pam Halpert’s kids?
#60
Who was hired as Michael Scott’s replacement before he moved?
#61
What was the name of Jan Levinson’s assistant at corporate?
#62
How many minutes did Michael Scott work at the office?
#63
Who came up with “Suck It?”
#64
How many brothers does Jim Halpert have?
#65
What was the name of Stanley Hudson’s mistress?
#66
How much does Bob Vance bid on a hug from his wife Phyllis?
#67
What was Plop’s actual name?
#68
Ryan caused the fire at the office warming up what?
#69
What was the name of Andy’s a cappella group at Cornell?
#70
Who came in first place in the Michael Scott’s Dunder Mifflin Scranton Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure?
#71
Finish Dwight’s security code: “The tea in Nepal is very hot…”
#72
What is the name of the building security guard?
#73
What does Dwight always keep an extra set of in his car for special occasions?
#74
What is the title of Michael’s movie?
#75
What is the name of Kevin, Kelly, Erin and Meredith’s trivia team?
#76
What is Erin Hannon’s real name?
#77
What is the name of Pam, Oscar and Toby’s club?
#78
Who was on the jury for the Scranton Strangler case?
#79
What season did Michael leave The Office?
#80
What nickname does Andy give Jim?
#81
Michael likes waking up to the smell of what in the morning?
#82
What is the worst thing about prison, according to Prison Mike?
#83
Meredith has a Ph.D. in what?
#84
What is Dwight’s all-time favorite movie?
#85
Which character did Michael Schur, who was a writer and producer of the show, play?
#86
What is the name of Angela’s favorite cat?
#87
What is one of Creed’s biggest fears?
#88
What does Jim hide Dwight’s stapler in?
#89
What vegetable does the group replace Creed’s apple with without him noticing?
#90
Which episode was the hardest to film because the cast couldn’t stop laughing?
#91
Where does Jim propose to Pam?
#92
What did Kevin buy for his Secret Santa?
#93
What’s inside the teapot that Jim gave Pam?
#94
What Ivy League school did Andy go to?
#95
Fill in the blank: “_______, your teeth called. Your breath stinks. Boom roasted.”
#96
When Jim pretends to be Dwight from the future to warn him about something, what is it?
#97
Which food is Kevin forced to eat?
#98
What does Michael eat instead of ice cream?
#99
What does Stanley yell at Michael?
#100
Fill in the blank: “_________ is not a joke, Jim! Millions of families suffer every year.”
#101
What is the name of the company that eventually bought Dunder Mifflin?
#102
Who played the character of Robert California?
#103
To pay off debt, Michael takes a second job. What is it?
#104
What was Jim’s Halloween costume in the first season?
#105
When Michael accidentally wears a woman’s suit, what brand is it?
#106
Whose performance review was “totally satisfactory”?
#107
What is Dwight’s original title?
#108
What business does Jan eventually start?
#109
What’s the company’s annual award ceremony called?
#110
In season four, who was pregnant in real life and had to hide her stomach behind props, such as boxes, bags, printers, and so on?
#111
What season is Andry first introduced in?
#112
What’s Michael’s middle name?
#113
In the episode when Ryan started the fire, which game does Michael say he plays every night before bed?
#114
What’s Stanley’s morning 3 by 5?
#115
What does Dwight stop Michael from eating in the woods?
#116
What does Andy pose as during the lunch with the insurance salesman whom they suspect to be in the mob?
#117
What do Shrutes stand in while getting married?
#118
For his audition for Sweeney Todd, Michael acts out an entire episode from a TV show. Which TV show was it?
#119
Who was Pam engaged to before Jim?
#120
At Phyllis’ wedding, Michael revealed that her nickname in high school was what?
#121
Which Grammy nominee played Andy’s brother Walter?
#122
Who won “Hottest in the Office” at Michael’s last Dundies?
#123
Michael and Dwight tried to steal clients from which local competing business?
#124
Kelly gave out what as party favors at her America’s Got Talent finale party?
#125
Ryan’s son Drake Howard is allergic to what fruit?
#126
Dwight brought who as his date to Michael and Jan’s dinner party?
#127
What was the name of Michael’s former boss who was decapitated?
#128
Who was the regional manager of the Stamford branch?
#129
In his perfect crime, Dwight mentions a luxury store. What is it?
#130
When did the very first episode air?
#131
Which billionaire once appeared in an episode?
#132
How many total episodes are there of “The Office”?
#133
Why does Andy call Jim “Big Tuna”?
#134
Dwight Schrute takes an entire workday investigating a worker who called in sick – what’s that employee’s name?
#135
What does Kevin say after Kelly yells that her middle name is Rajnigandha and that she hates it?
#136
Which Toy Story character is Holly’s doll that Michael throws in the trash and pours coffee on?
#137
In Season 5, Michael, Andy, and Oscar are sent to Canada for a business trip. To which city are they headed?
#138
What do Pam and Angela both want to name their babies?
#139
Where does Michael Scott move to start his new life with Holly?
#140
While playing who would you do in the office, Michael says he’d have sex with which coworker?
#141
Who is in the party planning committee?
#142
What song does the cast dance down the aisle to during Pam and Jim’s wedding?
