“She’s Actually Wearing Pants”: Bianca Censori’s Unexpected Talent Breaks The Internet

Bianca Censori has made headlines repeatedly for her provocative fashion choices and controversial art projects, but her latest appearance online has surprised people for an entirely different reason.
On January 16, Kanye West’s wife quietly revealed an unexpected musical talent, leaving viewers both intrigued and divided.
The 31-year-old Australian architect shared a video to her Instagram Stories showing herself playing a handpan, a steel percussion instrument known for its ethereal, meditative sound.
Unlike her past posts, the clip featured no caption, no explanation, and no attempt to provoke.
In the video, Censori sat cross-legged on the floor of what appeared to be the couple’s contemporary-style home.
She wore black leggings and a black crisscross halter top, highlighting her shoulders and toned arms as she played the instrument with both hands.
The handpan, a UFO-shaped steel drum invented in Switzerland, produces sound through touch alone.
As Censori’s hands moved across the surface, the instrument emitted a slow, haunting melody often associated with sound healing and ambient music.
Censori didn’t speak at any point during the clip. She didn’t name the tune, explain why she was playing, or engage with the camera beyond a few glances.
Her expression remained distant and calm as she continued the rhythm uninterrupted.
The video was later shared on X, where it quickly gained attention.
The internet shared divided reactions to Bianca Censori’s unexpected talent
Many viewers admitted they weren’t expecting the performance to sound as controlled as it did.
“Ok, I keep playing this, and something about it is actually so soothing,” one user commented. “It doesn’t sound like she’s just messing around or practicing. She knows the notes she’s playing.”
Another wrote, “I understand why Ye loves her now,” while a third added, “A multi- talented queen she is.”
However, not everyone was convinced.
“That’s pretty awful playing to be honest,” one critic commented. Another dismissed it as “just making noise,” while someone else joked, “Is she playing a Motorola ringtone?”
Some reactions focused less on the music and more on her appearance.
“She’s actually wearing pants… my God,” one person wrote, while another added, “I see she’s allowed to wear pants again. GOOD FOR HER!!!” referencing her often scantily clad looks.
The clip followed her controversial furniture and art installation
Censori’s musical reveal came just weeks after she launched her performance art installation BIO POP (THE ORIGIN) in Seoul, South Korea, a project that sparked widespread debate.
The exhibition featured mannequins resembling Censori twisted into various shapes and embedded into furniture pieces.
During the performance, she appeared in a body-hugging burgundy catsuit, baking a cake and wheeling it through the space while the contorted figures remained restrained inside the designs.
According to Censori’s website, the installation was described as a “self-portrait in constraint,” with furniture acting as “an apparatus that moulds the body, turning comfort into confinement.”
The project received praise from Kanye West, who shared images from the exhibition on Instagram and wrote, “So proud of my wife,” alongside a link to an Architectural Digest Middle East article that framed the work as a feminist critique.
Bianca Censori has been expanding into multiple creative fields
Beyond performance art, Censori has recently launched both jewelry and furniture lines. In December, she debuted jewelry pieces inspired by medical tools, including the “Speculum Cuff” and “Scalpel Bracelet,” each priced above $2,000.
The descriptions on her website noted the designs were “inspired by the functional contours of a medical speculum” and “the precision of a scalpel,” reinforcing her recurring themes of control, discomfort, and the body as design.
Censori, who has been married to West since 2022, is an architect by training and previously founded the Nylons Jewelry brand in 2013, which ended several years ago.
“She looks very tired all the time,” wrote one netizen
