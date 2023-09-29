Exploring the Cultural Impact of the Movie ‘Dope’

Dope is an American coming-of-age comedy-drama movie. The film was released in 2015 by Open Road Films and written and directed by Rick Famuyiwa. The film was also executive produced by Pharrell Williams and co-executive produced by Sean Combs popularly known as Puff Daddy or P. Diddy.
The movie generally received positive reviews from both critics and viewers. The movie, Dope, grossed over $6 million in its opening weekend, finishing 5th at the box office. At the end of its theatrical run, the film grossed over $17 million worldwide. The film featured some famous rappers including Michael Ray Stevenson also known as Tyga and Rakim Mayers also known as ASAP Rocky.
What Is the Movie ‘Dope’ All About?
Dope follows the story of four high school geeks Malcolm, Jib and Diggy who find themselves undertaking an adventure. The film begins with Malcolm getting stopped by Dom, a drug dealer who instructs him to invite Nakia to his party. Nakia agrees to go on the condition that Malcolm goes as well. The party gets interrupted by rival gangs when Dom and his crew are buying drugs. Malcolm escapes but is unaware that Dom has hidden the drugs and a gun in his bag.
The next morning, Malcolm finds the drugs, a gun, and an iPhone in his bag. Someone then calls Malcolm and demands that he deliver the contents of the bag but Dom calls Malcolm from police custody and tells him not to give the drugs to the other caller. Malcolm, Jib, and Diggy go to the address Dom gives them. There they meet Jaleel and Lily. Since AJ, their father, isn’t home they invite the three inside. Jaleel leaves with Jib and Diggy while Malcolm stays with Lily who then takes some molly from his backpack. Malcolm gets a phone call reminding him of his alumni interview.
Lily, still high, offers to drive him and eventually passes out at a stop sign. Malcolm takes her car and heads to the meeting himself. On arriving at the Harvard alumnus’ office, he realizes Jacoby is AJ. Jacoby instructs Malcolm to sell the drugs. Malcolm, Jib, and Diggy set up an online black-market website to sell the drugs through Bitcoin transactions. Malcolm eventually sells all the drugs. Later on, Nakia stands Malcolm up for prom. Later, she meets Malcolm at home and gives him a kiss on the cheek. The story ends with Malcolm returning to his room to find a letter from Harvard.
Dope Had An Impressive Cast
Dope featured some well-known actors and actresses in the movie, as well as celebrity appearances from models to rappers to singers. However, for some, it was their first major role. Malcolm Adekanbi was portrayed by American actor, singer, and rapper, Shameik Moore. Moore’s role as Malcolm was his lead acting debut. Malcolm is a high school geek who lives in a high-crime neighbourhood in Inglewood, California, The Bottoms. He idolizes 90’s hip-hop music and fashion. Malcolm is also confident he will be admitted to his dream school, Harvard University which he eventually does.
American actor Tony Revolori plays the role of James “Jib” Caldones, one of Malcolm’s best friends. During their drug-selling operation, Malcolm and his friends almost get caught one day during a routine police search. Jib is frightened and wants to leave, but eventually accepts to go on to finish the sales. Another of Malcolm’s closest friends Cassandra “Diggy” Andrews was played by Kiersey Clemons. American actress, singer, and model Zoë Kravitz plays the role of Nakia. Malcolm and Nakia develop a strong relationship throughout the film.
Despite Malcolm accusing her of being sent by Dom and pushing her away plus standing him up at prom she ends up giving him a pass to an amusement park and kissing him on the cheek. American rapper and model Rakim Mayers also known as ASAP Rocky made his acting debut as drug dealer Dom who got Malcolm into the mess he found himself in after instructing him to invite Nakia to his party.
The Film Explored Some Important Themes
Dope goes beyond teen drug dealers, it addresses a number of themes. The film explores the themes of race and stereotypes. Malcolm and his friends are “supposed” to be the targets of mockery and social outcasts because of their race and upbringing. Regardless of the fact that Malcolm grows up in a poor black neighborhood of Los Angeles he and his friends have avoided the drug and gang culture and as a matter of fact are regarded as geeks who care more about getting good grades and getting into good colleges than any kind of thug life.
The film also explores the theme of togetherness. Amidst the impossible odds and unexpected danger, Malcolm and his friends stick together like true best friends. Regardless of all the challenges faced together and the implications of their actions they never deserted one another, and although Jib was frightened at a point and wanted to call it quits, he didn’t.
Dope Has A Nostalgic Feel Which Viewers Liked
Dope gives us a look at Black life and culture we see far too rarely. Although Malcolm and his crew take it back all the way back the neon colours, hi-top fades, chunky gold chains, and other 90’s throwback music make Dope a nostalgic adventure. The movie’s soundtrack is filled with retro ‘80s and ‘90s cuts.
The movie received a lot of positive reviews from fans and critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film is rated 88%, based on 150 reviews. The Guardian gave the film five stars out of five, describing the entire cast as “revolutionary.”