DoorDash Driver Arrested After Recording, Posting Video Of Undressed Customer

A DoorDash driver is facing felony charges after recording a bare customer inside his home and sharing the video on social media, police confirmed.
23-year-old Olivia Henderson was arrested on November 10 in connection with the incident, which took place on October 12 at the man’s Oswego, New York, residence. Henderson arrived at the scene to deliver an order when she found the resident on the floor, unconscious, and without clothes.
After being apprehended, Henderson defended herself claiming that she had been assa*lted during the incident, but no proof of this was found.
Furthermore, many online believe the woman not only recorded the bare customer, but also opened his door to better record and shame him.
“How were you assa*lted when you opened the door yourself?” a reader wrote.
A DoorDash driver found a customer unconscious and without clothes, then decided to film him and share the video online
Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll
The official investigation began on October 13, after Oswego police received a report of a male DoorDash customer who was without clothes inside his home when a delivery driver arrived.
Henderson reported she was “assa*lted” during the incident. When they arrived, officers found no confirmation of her claims, instead, they found the man incapacitated and fully unconscious.
Image credits: Doordash
The exact sequence of events remains confusing, especially with Henderson using her newfound infamy to upload several videos to TikTok, some of them going massively viral, detailing her version of events.
Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll
In that first viral video, posted on October 14, Henderson accused DoorDash of deactivating her account, framing the company as siding with an ab*ser in order to “silence her,” and “stealing” her money by withholding her earnings.
Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll
On October 15, she uploaded a second video saying TikTok had removed her original post, adding she now had “a second strike” and risked losing her account.
“If I get one more strike, I’m banned,” she said, calling the situation “a man’s world.”
“I’m the victim. Remember? I’m the victim,” she added.
Henderson went massively viral online, accusing TikTok, DoorDash, and the police of silencing her
Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll
DoorDash responded. On October 16, the company released a statement confirming that Henderson’s account had been deactivated but clarifying that she had full access to her earnings.
Image credits: Areyoucapable
At the same time, the company emphasized that it applauds and defends Dashers who report assa*lts, but that Henderson’s situation was no such case and that the deactivation of her account was strictly connected to her decision to share the customer’s video online.
“Posting a video of a customer in their home, and disclosing their personal details publicly, is a clear violation of our policies,” the statement read.
Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll
Oswego police ultimately charged Henderson with one count of first-degree dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image and one count of second-degree unlawful surveillance. Both are serious offenses under New York law.
Netizens debated whether Henderson was a victim of indecent exposure or an opportunist looking for views
Online, people have questioned Henderson’s version of events, with some going as far as to claim she deliberately opened the door to the man’s residence to get a better view for her video and go viral on social media.
“She’s lucky she wasn’t charged with trespassing or even breaking and entering,” a reader wrote. “She wanted views on her TikTok.”
Image credits: thisizbagy
Others entertained the idea that the man had purposely left his front door open and was waiting with his lower half exposed because he knew a woman was delivering food.
“She concluded he staged the scene to expose himself to her, the police concluded he was incapacitated from drinking,” another argued.
Image credits: Unsplash
“Her assertion is not the main problem for DoorDash or the police. The problem is that she posted the video.”
Henderson was released with a ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on December 4. Online court records show no plea information, and the public defender’s office representing her did not respond to inquiries.
“She made bank.” Some netizens pointed out how Henderson profited from the virality of her videos
Image credits: Aku_700
Image credits: sharie_sam
Image credits: TVMovieAddict
Image credits: Aku_700
Image credits: Firekraker72
Image credits: TVMovieAddict
Image credits: MoonPieGenX
Image credits: Mistie_Mo
Image credits: halosfangigi
Image credits: johnhawkinsrwn
Image credits: jsz0
Image credits: gorewhore1234
Image credits: quanybinladin
Follow Us