Dolly Parton’s Co-Star Sparks Fierce Backlash Over “Disrespectful” Tribute To Country Legend: “Oh, Shut Up”

Dolly Parton’s passing prompted an outpouring of love from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities, but one tribute became the center of controversy.
Actor Ricky Schroder, who played Parton’s father in two of her TV movies, remembered the country legend on Instagram while also pointing out that he disagreed with some of her views.
His post immediately sparked backlash.
“There is a time and a place. Just send your condolences and leave it at that,” one commenter wrote.
Ricky Schroder remembered Dolly Parton while pointing out their differences
Parton’s passing on August 25 at the age of 80 led to tributes from stars and fans around the world. Schroder was among those who shared a personal memory of the singer and actress.
On August 27, the actor posted a photo of himself with Parton on Instagram and remembered her for giving him the chance to play her father.
However, his message also mentioned two issues they did not see eye to eye on.
“I didn’t agree with her advocating for Transgender & Covid Vaccine support… but loved her anyway. Thank you for choosing me, Dolly, to be your Movie Daddy,” Schroder wrote.
His remark quickly drew attention, with many people questioning why he chose to mention the disagreements in a post following Parton’s passing.
One person wrote, “She just di*d. You could have honored her without using her d*ath to remind everyone that you disapproved of her supporting trans people and vaccines.”
Another commenter called it a “backhanded tribute.”
“Why bring up what you didn’t like?” another person asked.
Someone else added, “Wow… you should have said nothing.”
The reaction was not limited to regular social media users. Journalist Katie Couric responded, saying, “ick,” while singer Boy George wrote, “Oh shut up!”
Others, however, defended Schroder and said he was entitled to his opinion
One commenter argued that the actor had not actually insulted Parton, writing, “He is entitled to his opinion. He did not disrespect Dolly.”
Another person agreed with Schroder’s views, writing, “I happen to agree with him.”
Someone else said Schroder could have expressed the same feelings more respectfully, writing, “He could have just said ‘while we shared different viewpoints on some issues, I loved and respected her and was grateful to have worked with her.’”
Another commenter took Schroder’s side more directly, saying, “He spoke TRUTH!”
Schroder played her father, Robert Lee Parton, in Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors in 2015 and Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love in 2016.
The projects told stories inspired by Parton’s childhood and family life, giving Schroder the chance to portray her father on screen.
Schroder later doubled down on his disagreement over COVID-19 vaccines
Amid the backlash, Schroder shared an old clip of Parton talking about her support for the COVID-19 vaccine on his Instagram Stories.
He added his message, writing, “I warned Dolly to not support the Experiment. Wished she listened,” alongside a sad-face emoji.
The post brought more criticism from people who felt he was continuing an argument rather than simply remembering his former co-star.
One person wrote, “Don’t make it about you or politics,” while another called the tribute “tone deaf,” saying Parton had spent much of her public life promoting love and acceptance.
A separate commenter wrote, “What a tacky post. Shame on you.”
“Why are some celebrities making their ‘tributes’ to Dolly about them??? Do better or don’t do it at all!!” one person wrote.
Schroder disagreed with Parton’s support for the LGBTQ+ community
Parton had spoken about acceptance several times during her career.
In a 2014 interview with Billboard, she discussed judging other people and said, “I try to love everybody.”
She also addressed North Carolina’s controversial 2016 bathroom bill, which focused on transgender people’s access to public facilities.
“I think everybody should be treated with respect,” Parton said at the time. She also expressed hope that people would have the freedom to be themselves.
Those comments became part of her wider public image as an entertainer who often spoke about kindness and acceptance.
Her support for the LGBTQ+ community was also one of the reasons some social media users felt Schroder’s criticism was particularly unnecessary in a tribute following her passing.
Additionally, Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The money helped support research that contributed to the development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
“Saw his post on Insta, rolled my eyes, and kept scrolling,” wrote one user
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