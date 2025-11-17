Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing That You Feel Guilty About, That People May Tell You “It Wasn’t Your Fault”? (Closed)

About ten/fifteen years ago, a friend of mine was in the hospital with a brain tumor. I visited him every week to hang out for a while. He wasn’t getting on with his mother and her boyfriend so appreciated me coming to see him.
One day, whilst I was getting a University essay done, he texted me but it was all a load of random numbers and letters so I thought to myself “I’ll message him later” and carried on with my work. That very evening I got messages from mutual school friends that he passed away. It still eats me up to this day. I’m sorry, Craig.
#1
My bunny got his tail stuck to a fly glue strap that fell down and while I tried to get it off he panicked and jumped away with enough force to rip his tail off. I cried hysterically but the vet said he was fine because the tail is just thin like a mouse tail and there hardly is a wound but man…
#2
When I was around 5 or so, me and my 2 year old sister were wandering around in our fields while our parents chopped wood nearby. My sister was being annoying, going out of sight of the parents and making me run after her, just basic 2 year old stuff. Eventually, she found these leaves and started eating them. I was angry at her, and my parents had told me that if you eat those leaves you get a very bad stomach ache, so I sat down and let her eat them, thinking ‘hah, she’s going to be ill and sad and it’ll serve her right’
They were foxglove leaves. When we got home she vomited bright green on the floor and got taken to hospital. She didn’t come back until 2 months later, after 3 heart attacks, getting her stomach pumped multiple times and nearly dying. She was two.
I’ve been told that I was a kid, and I didn’t know what the foxgloves were, but the thing is that I DID know, and I wanted her to be in pain. I didn’t expect for her to almost die. Never got over that.
#3
I felt guilty for being abused by my violent, narcissistic parents.
For years I thought there was something wrong with me, that I was not good enough. Especially since I was repeatedly told things like “it’s because of you that I argued with your father!” and “we sacrificed everything for you and you don’t deserve it, you a lazy b***h!” (I was 7. I didn’t know the meaning of the word “b***h”).
Even after moving away as an adult, I spent years trying to get their appreciation (which never came). Then I had therapy and I understood it was really not my fault for anything.
#4
I feel guilty for literally making people hate me because my mental health gets really bad at times. I can’t control it, it happens way too often.
#5
Everything
#6
One aspect that weighs heavily on my conscience, even though some may assure me that it wasn’t entirely my fault, revolves around a turbulent chapter in my life. Amidst conflicts with my wife, who was mistreating my elderly parents, I found solace in sharing my daily experiences with a young woman employed within our family business. What initially began as a simple friendship soon blossomed into something more profound.
Yet, despite these circumstances, I remained unwavering in my commitment to fulfill my responsibilities towards my family, including my beloved 4-year-old son, who held a special place in my heart. Tragically, an abrupt turn of events led to my wife leaving our matrimonial home, taking our child with her, without any intention of reconciliation. This heart-wrenching situation fills me with immense guilt, especially for my child, who is now separated from his father.
Additionally, I am burdened with remorse for an innocent unmarried friend, who became inadvertently ensnared in this tumultuous ordeal. My wife and her family’s reaction took a destructive turn, marked by social abuse and the filing of false legal cases against me and my family. Shockingly, even my friend, who had no wrongdoing in this situation, faced unwarranted allegations.
In the midst of this complex and emotionally-charged situation, my feelings of guilt persist, as I grapple with the aftermath of these events. Though some may offer reassurances that it wasn’t entirely my fault, the weight of these circumstances remains a heavy burden on my shoulders.
#7
I feel guilty that even though I was living with them when it started, I didn’t see my best friend’s first husband was abusing her. I was depressed at the time, so I know that impacted what I noticed beyond myself, but I still have one particular conversation with her that plays in my head. It happened before she got married, and I don’t remember the specifics, but I think she may have been reaching out to me and I tried to push her back to him.
#8
The fact that I literally can’t do anything. Logically I know that it’s not my fault because I have a chronic pain condition and am in constant pain, but I still feel really bad about it. I’m behind in my school work because I have to do all assignment online, I can’t do basic tasks around the house, and I can’t even do any of my typical coping mechanisms. Sometimes my mom or my teachers just forget how much pain I’m in and ask me to do something that should be super easy but I have to say that I can’t and I feel so guilty about that
