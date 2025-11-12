Artist Creates Dolls With Vitiligo For Kids With This Rare Skin Condition

Everyone wants to feel represented and looks like many artists nowadays are on a mission to make everyone feel included.
Kay Black, aka Kay Customz, creates unique custom-made dolls inspired by real people. Her newest, beautiful creations are amazing dolls with vitiligo. The artist paints the skin of her dolls with intricate patterns inspired by images of women and girls who have this condition and creates different styles fitting each doll.
“I love what I do and take pride in each custom design!” says the artist, and we believe she should as Kay’s creations make the world a better place.
More info: Instagram
