Doja Cat: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Doja Cat
October 21, 1995
Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, US
30 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Doja Cat?
Doja Cat is an American rapper and singer celebrated for her genre-defying pop hits. Her seamless blend of hip-hop, R&B, and dance beats has established her as a defining force in modern pop culture.
She achieved major viral attention with her playful single “Mooo!”, sparking online buzz. Follow-up hit “Say So” later reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, while her fans affectionately call themselves Kittenz.
Early Life and Education
Artistic talent surrounded young Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini during her childhood in Los Angeles. Her mother, a graphic designer, nurtured her creative impulses while her father performed as a South African actor and dancer.
She later attended high school in California while immersing herself in breakdancing crews. Though she eventually dropped out at age 16, her focused practice in dance and self-taught music production laid the ground for SoundCloud releases.
Notable Relationships
Over the past few years, Doja Cat has maintained a dynamic public romantic life. She previously dated musician Jawny and comedian J.Cyrus, with both relationships generating significant social media discussion and media attention.
The award-winning artist currently has no children and keeps her personal focus on music. She remains unattached in public records while continuing to channel personal experiences directly into her songwriting.
Career Highlights
Her flagship album Planet Her dominated global music charts and elevated her international standing. The record yielded massive singles like “Kiss Me More” and “Need to Know”, generating billions of streams across major platforms.
She expanded into fashion partnerships, headline festival slots, and high-profile brand campaigns. Her striking viral appearances at Paris Fashion Week and partnerships with brands like Pepsi and BMW reinforced her status as a pop style icon.
To date, she has earned a Grammy Award alongside multiple Billboard Music Awards. Her versatile rap flow and theatrical visual aesthetics continue to influence a new generation of genre-crossing pop performers.
Signature Quote
“I like to be creative, I like to be weird, and I like to make people smile or laugh.”
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