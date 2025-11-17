I Photographed 12 Dogs In Banff National Park And Captured Their Love For Adventure

I convinced 8 dog owners to bring their dogs to the Canadian Rockies to capture their love for nature and adventure!
12 dogs were photographed over 12 hours, with over 1600 captures at 1 glorious location in Banff National Park. This location was specifically chosen for the beautiful mountain views and how dog friendly it is!
Here are some of my favorites!
A note about having dogs in Banff National Park; please keep your dog leashed for their safety and the safety of wild animals.
#1 Volcha And Leese
#2 Jasmin The Red Doberman
#3 Tora The Rottweiler Mix
#4 Pimm The Red Border Collie
#5 Little Peanut The Baby Chihuahua Mix
#6 Karma And Lenny The Boxers
#7 Kona The Shepherd Mix
#8 Pimm The Red Border Collie
#9 Cloud The Doodle
#10 Jasmin The Red Doberman
#11 Rose The Black Borador
