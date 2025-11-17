I Photographed 12 Dogs In Banff National Park And Captured Their Love For Adventure

by

I convinced 8 dog owners to bring their dogs to the Canadian Rockies to capture their love for nature and adventure!

12 dogs were photographed over 12 hours, with over 1600 captures at 1 glorious location in Banff National Park. This location was specifically chosen for the beautiful mountain views and how dog friendly it is!

Here are some of my favorites!

A note about having dogs in Banff National Park; please keep your dog leashed for their safety and the safety of wild animals.

More info: pawsuppetphotography.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1 Volcha And Leese

#2 Jasmin The Red Doberman

#3 Tora The Rottweiler Mix

#4 Pimm The Red Border Collie

#5 Little Peanut The Baby Chihuahua Mix

#6 Karma And Lenny The Boxers

#7 Kona The Shepherd Mix

#8 Pimm The Red Border Collie

#9 Cloud The Doodle

#10 Jasmin The Red Doberman

#11 Rose The Black Borador

Patrick Penrose
