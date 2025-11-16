30 Entitled ‘Neckbeards’ Who Showed Their True Colors, As Shared By This Online Group (New Pics)

Far from everyone that you’ll meet online will be a polite, understanding, and upstanding member of society. What a shocker, we know! Some of the most arrogant, misogynistic, insecure people that you’ll find online are being called ‘neckbeards,’ and they spread their warped view of reality every chance they get on social media.
Just because you have an actual neckbeard or you like anime doesn’t actually make you, well, a neckbeard. However, the infamous neckbeards are stereotypically portrayed with beards on their necks, wearing fedoras, and sometimes even wielding katanas (made of steel folded 1,000,000 times, of course) while doing anime poses. But what makes neckbeards unique is their raging hatred of women, society, and themselves. To them, they’re ‘perfect’ as they are—the world is wrong, and has to adapt to their norms. And the worst of the bunch end up getting shamed on the r/justneckbeardthings subreddit.
An online community of 903k+ members, it gently pokes fun at the most toxic people you’ll meet on the interwebz. They’re loud. They have no idea how to be polite. And they’ve got the emotional range of teaspoons, with zeroes where their emotional intelligence scores should be. Scroll down for the worst neckbeards to be found online.
Bored Panda got in touch with comedy writer and author Ariane Sherine, who is an active social media user and has been on Twitter for over 13 years, to hear her take on neckbeards, how to deal with them, and whether there’s any hope for guys who behave awfully on the internet and in real-life. Unfortunately, she’s had to deal with a lot of nasty guys online who tried to mansplain stuff to her. Read on for the full exclusive interview and to learn why it’s best not to argue with people like that.
We hope you’re not allergic to fedoras, Doritos, and Mountain Dew, dear Pandas, because things are about to get intense! And when you’re done with this list, take a peek at Bored Panda’s previous feature of ‘Just Neckbeard Things’ right over here.
#1 Sorry Ladies, They’re Picky
Image source: TheNotSoFreshFeeling
#2 Ah, Yes, Only Men Are True Artists…
Image source: CookbooksRUs
#3 Elon Said It So It Must Be True.
Image source: Puffthecarrier1
#4 The Most High Effort Title Of All Time Yall. Geek Girls Are Valid. Neckbeards Are Not Valid
Image source: atomant88
#5 I Cant Begin To Describe How Much This Shit Gets On My Nerves
Image source: mooonbride, mooonbride
#6 Not Your Typical Neckbeard Looks-Wise, But I’m Getting The Energy
Image source: Music_Phasic
#7 Does This Apply Here?
Image source: NeverWill-ICeaseToBe
#8 As A Former Neckbeard Myself, This Is A True Story
Image source: ntlane2004
#9 “Alpha Male”
Image source: Jezurin
#10 What Neckbeards Think Is Currently Going On In Japan
Image source: LuckyHistorian
#11 Natural Birth Control
Image source: GreyDeLisle
#12 A Tale Of Two Tweets
Image source: Hadiriyo
#13 Excel Has Always Been A Problem For Me.
Image source: rumhauence
#14 Dew You Accept M’offering?
Image source: Gloompoodle
#15 Uncomfortable Truths: Neckbeard Edition
Image source: GoodMoleman2You
#16 This Ain’t His First Rodeo. Taking Notes?
Image source: Sixunderground00
#17 Imagine Putting Those Skills To Good Use
Image source: slashinghunter45
#18 I Get Real *”If A Neckbeard Had A Girlfriend” Vibe From This Guy
Image source: G0dzilla11
#19 This Is The Most Neck Beardiest Thing I’ve Seen In A While. The Second Picture Is His, Telling Her She Has A Long Way To Go
Image source: Under_Ach1ever
#20 Darn Succubus…
Image source: durbikins, durbikins
#21 Keemstar Keeming…
Image source: salamander_eye
#22 Who Could This Be?
Image source: L_Rocks_Well
#23 No Way Is This Guy Under 30
Image source: GM_vs_Technicality
#24 And It Shows
Image source: Wrent_Balker
#25 Even Elephants Can Be Neckbeards
Image source: GoodMoleman2You
#26 “Unlike The Average Woman”
Image source: ntlane2004
#27 Freudian Slip
Image source: Pretend_Dependent_60
#28 ~ Maidenless ~ Logic: If You’re Famous You’re Going To Get Stalkers And You Deserve It.
Image source: verdeaus
#29 How Charming
Image source: CosmicOli
#30 “Be Careful Because I Will Knock” Absolutely Disgusting
Image source: left_the_oven_on_
Follow Us