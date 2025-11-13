30 Adorable ‘Employees Of The Week’ That This Contractor Met At The Houses He Works At

The life of a contractor is an interesting one; you often have quite a niche area of expertise that you are passionate about and excel at, and you travel far and wide to help people wherever you are needed. Beats sitting at a desk from 9-5, doesn’t it?
Josephsen Hardwood Floor Company has been repairing, installing, and refinishing hardwood floors in southern New Jersey for 3 generations. Fred Jr. will drive around to people’s houses in his van, where he will get to work crafting top quality floors and stairfaces at reasonable prices. But while you might be happy to have Fred come over and rip up your floors, creating clouds of dust with his shrill, noisy sander, what do the canine inhabitants think about this intrusion? I would bet that they are not impressed, and that’s putting it kindly.
Luckily, Fred understands and goes out of his way to show his appreciation for his doggy ‘helpers.’ Obviously forming a good relationship with the pups whose homes he has so rudely invaded, he started making them his ’employees of the week,’ a regular doggo treat for his Facebook followers. It’s fair to say that this has been a hit, with people leaving reviews like: “I love the dog pictures!! I’d hire this company just because of the dogs!!”
Scroll down to check out some of Fred’s ’employees of the week’ for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments!
#1
Image source: Stairfaces and Josephsen Hardwood Floors
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
