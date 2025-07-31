50 Dogs Who Clearly Think They’re Cats, And Honestly, No One Can Blame Them (New Pics)

by

What is life without a little identity crisis? That feeling when all you knew about yourself suddenly crumbles and the pesky “Who am I?” question starts to appear in our minds. However, it seems that we aren’t the only species experiencing this. The same can be said about animals too. 

Well, at least about these adorable doggos who are totally convinced they’re cats. From climbing the tallest surfaces, invading cat trees, and sleeping curled up in a box, scroll down to see the most adorable pooches that are better at living the feline life than the canine one.

#1 She’s Been Spending Way Too Much Time With The Cats

Image source: ZealousidealAd2251

#2 “Cat” Tree

Image source: micmac2869

#3 My Dog Greets Me Through The Cat Door Every Time I Get Home

Image source: nickypoopoo69

#4 Raised Around Cats, He’s Just Trying To Fit In With Them

Image source: I_Boop_Noses

#5 Does Anyone Else’s Australian Shepherd Think They’re Part Cat?

Image source: Altruistic-Web8306

#6 Is Your Dog A Cat In Disguise? Know The Signs

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Well, Definitely Not A Cat In A Tree. Caldwell Fire And Caldwell Police Responded To A Dog Stuck In A Tree, This Afternoon. After Much Coaxing, The Canine Was Brought Safely To The Ground

Image source: caldwellfireidaho

#8 On Today’s Episode Of My Dog Being A Cat. In Her Cat Sweater On The Cat Bed, While Being Glared At By The Small Dog

Image source: luckyscout

#9 Enough People Called So They Had To Put Up A Sign

Image source: lsaunders6

#10 How Can I Tell Amaterasu She Isn’t A Kitty Cat? She Only Wants To Be On My Desk When I’m Trying To Work

Image source: limabeanspice

#11 My Cats Are So Cute

Image source: Derpazor1

#12 This Dog In My Neighborhood Sits On This Fence, Like All The Time

Image source: espensive

#13 Pupper Near My Grandma’s House Sleeps On This Very Car Everyday

Image source: QueefingPigeon

#14 Australian Cat-Tle Dog

Image source: surfingboyo

#15 Dog Invades Cat Tree

Image source: dpzr07

#16 Spying On Cats In The Laundry Room

Image source: the_real_Cucuy

#17 Is Anyone In The Mood For A Corgi In A Cat Tree?

Image source: DaniTheLovebug

#18 Waiting For His Owner To Be Done With The Laundry Like A Good Boy

Image source: macrisanto

#19 Saw A Dog With Cat Software Today

Image source: dabblingdelilah

#20 My Dog Likes To Climb The Tree In Our Backyard And Get On The Neighbor’s Roof

Image source: WrongRepublic_1110

#21 Brother’s Cat Knighting The Dog

Image source: brock2344

#22 Pretty Sure This Dog Was A Cat In A Past Life. She Chases Laser Pointers Too

Image source: Danasai

#23 Took A Dab Look Out My Patio 1st Thing I Saw

Image source: Illustrious-Research

#24 He Thinks He Is A Cat

Image source: Sg1207Sg

#25 Neighbor’s Dog Chillin On His “Roof”

Image source: Butterbean2323

#26 My German Shepherd Dog Visits My Work (Vet Hospital). Misunderstands The Cat Bed But Is Still Grateful

Image source: Dark_WebNinja

#27 Cute Cat-Puppy

Image source: thehappiestcloud

#28 Channeling Her Inner Cat

Image source: Ok-Builder-8711

#29 Being A Mailman In An Area Where Dogs Are Evolved To Ninja Dogs

Image source: cukorbogyo

#30 Raised Comfortable Bed vs. Cheap Box For Dog Toys

Image source: DinerElf

#31 My Dog Is A Cat

Image source: yourecorrecthorse

#32 What Happens When Your Pit Bull Is Raised With Cats

Image source: nicoleturcotte87

#33 If I Fit, I Sit

Image source: Athletic_Seafood

#34 Not Sure If The Cat Thinks He Is A Dog Or The Dog Thinks She Is A Cat

Image source: Baileysince92

#35 I Am Cat-Dog

Image source: eurasier_sasha

#36 So Our Dog Has Grown Up With Cats. This Cat Acts Like A Dog Sometimes And The Dog Acts Like A Cat Sometimes. Here They Both Are Being Little Loafs

Image source: lucyinthesky33

#37 If I Fit I Sit

Image source: pifuthepei

#38 Dog Thinks He’s A Cat

Image source: emmasgrove

#39 I Maintain That Caira Is In Fact A Cat

Image source: Turmoil-Fox

#40 Poppy Is A Cat-Dog And Likes To Be Near The Cat Who Barely Tolerates The Intrusion Into Her Mojo Dojo Casa House

Image source: withlove_piper

#41 Stray Dog Sleeps On My Neighbor’s Car

Image source: Vivid_Specialist_966

#42 When Your Dog Is Convinced She’s Actually A Cat

Image source: bexhbear

#43 Cat Or Cattle Dog?

Image source: AlternativeTax4408

#44 Anyone Else Think Their Shiba Is A Cat?

Image source: GHJ46W

#45 I Was Asked To Dog Sit But I’m Not 100% Convinced This Isn’t A Cat

Image source: DefinitelyNotAliens

#46 The Heck Are You Doin Up There Guy?

Image source: delamerica93

#47 Anyone Else’s Shiba Think They Are A Cat And Constantly Try To Get On Tables?

Image source: jeremeybearimy

#48 When Your Dog Is Having An Identity Crisis

Image source: stellathepupper1

#49 Felt Like I Was Being Watched While I Was Parking Today

Image source: wwwwwwdotcom

#50 Part Cat

Image source: googs2

