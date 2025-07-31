50 Dogs Who Clearly Think They’re Cats, And Honestly, No One Can Blame Them (New Pics)

What is life without a little identity crisis? That feeling when all you knew about yourself suddenly crumbles and the pesky “Who am I?” question starts to appear in our minds. However, it seems that we aren’t the only species experiencing this. The same can be said about animals too.
Well, at least about these adorable doggos who are totally convinced they’re cats. From climbing the tallest surfaces, invading cat trees, and sleeping curled up in a box, scroll down to see the most adorable pooches that are better at living the feline life than the canine one.
#1 She’s Been Spending Way Too Much Time With The Cats
Image source: ZealousidealAd2251
#2 “Cat” Tree
Image source: micmac2869
#3 My Dog Greets Me Through The Cat Door Every Time I Get Home
Image source: nickypoopoo69
#4 Raised Around Cats, He’s Just Trying To Fit In With Them
Image source: I_Boop_Noses
#5 Does Anyone Else’s Australian Shepherd Think They’re Part Cat?
Image source: Altruistic-Web8306
#6 Is Your Dog A Cat In Disguise? Know The Signs
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Well, Definitely Not A Cat In A Tree. Caldwell Fire And Caldwell Police Responded To A Dog Stuck In A Tree, This Afternoon. After Much Coaxing, The Canine Was Brought Safely To The Ground
Image source: caldwellfireidaho
#8 On Today’s Episode Of My Dog Being A Cat. In Her Cat Sweater On The Cat Bed, While Being Glared At By The Small Dog
Image source: luckyscout
#9 Enough People Called So They Had To Put Up A Sign
Image source: lsaunders6
#10 How Can I Tell Amaterasu She Isn’t A Kitty Cat? She Only Wants To Be On My Desk When I’m Trying To Work
Image source: limabeanspice
#11 My Cats Are So Cute
Image source: Derpazor1
#12 This Dog In My Neighborhood Sits On This Fence, Like All The Time
Image source: espensive
#13 Pupper Near My Grandma’s House Sleeps On This Very Car Everyday
Image source: QueefingPigeon
#14 Australian Cat-Tle Dog
Image source: surfingboyo
#15 Dog Invades Cat Tree
Image source: dpzr07
#16 Spying On Cats In The Laundry Room
Image source: the_real_Cucuy
#17 Is Anyone In The Mood For A Corgi In A Cat Tree?
Image source: DaniTheLovebug
#18 Waiting For His Owner To Be Done With The Laundry Like A Good Boy
Image source: macrisanto
#19 Saw A Dog With Cat Software Today
Image source: dabblingdelilah
#20 My Dog Likes To Climb The Tree In Our Backyard And Get On The Neighbor’s Roof
Image source: WrongRepublic_1110
#21 Brother’s Cat Knighting The Dog
Image source: brock2344
#22 Pretty Sure This Dog Was A Cat In A Past Life. She Chases Laser Pointers Too
Image source: Danasai
#23 Took A Dab Look Out My Patio 1st Thing I Saw
Image source: Illustrious-Research
#24 He Thinks He Is A Cat
Image source: Sg1207Sg
#25 Neighbor’s Dog Chillin On His “Roof”
Image source: Butterbean2323
#26 My German Shepherd Dog Visits My Work (Vet Hospital). Misunderstands The Cat Bed But Is Still Grateful
Image source: Dark_WebNinja
#27 Cute Cat-Puppy
Image source: thehappiestcloud
#28 Channeling Her Inner Cat
Image source: Ok-Builder-8711
#29 Being A Mailman In An Area Where Dogs Are Evolved To Ninja Dogs
Image source: cukorbogyo
#30 Raised Comfortable Bed vs. Cheap Box For Dog Toys
Image source: DinerElf
#31 My Dog Is A Cat
Image source: yourecorrecthorse
#32 What Happens When Your Pit Bull Is Raised With Cats
Image source: nicoleturcotte87
#33 If I Fit, I Sit
Image source: Athletic_Seafood
#34 Not Sure If The Cat Thinks He Is A Dog Or The Dog Thinks She Is A Cat
Image source: Baileysince92
#35 I Am Cat-Dog
Image source: eurasier_sasha
#36 So Our Dog Has Grown Up With Cats. This Cat Acts Like A Dog Sometimes And The Dog Acts Like A Cat Sometimes. Here They Both Are Being Little Loafs
Image source: lucyinthesky33
#37 If I Fit I Sit
Image source: pifuthepei
#38 Dog Thinks He’s A Cat
Image source: emmasgrove
#39 I Maintain That Caira Is In Fact A Cat
Image source: Turmoil-Fox
#40 Poppy Is A Cat-Dog And Likes To Be Near The Cat Who Barely Tolerates The Intrusion Into Her Mojo Dojo Casa House
Image source: withlove_piper
#41 Stray Dog Sleeps On My Neighbor’s Car
Image source: Vivid_Specialist_966
#42 When Your Dog Is Convinced She’s Actually A Cat
Image source: bexhbear
#43 Cat Or Cattle Dog?
Image source: AlternativeTax4408
#44 Anyone Else Think Their Shiba Is A Cat?
Image source: GHJ46W
#45 I Was Asked To Dog Sit But I’m Not 100% Convinced This Isn’t A Cat
Image source: DefinitelyNotAliens
#46 The Heck Are You Doin Up There Guy?
Image source: delamerica93
#47 Anyone Else’s Shiba Think They Are A Cat And Constantly Try To Get On Tables?
Image source: jeremeybearimy
#48 When Your Dog Is Having An Identity Crisis
Image source: stellathepupper1
#49 Felt Like I Was Being Watched While I Was Parking Today
Image source: wwwwwwdotcom
#50 Part Cat
Image source: googs2
