“She Is More Masculine Than Timmy”: Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Spark Buzz With New Outing

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have left the internet buzzing after stepping out together at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
On January 3, the couple attended the event where Chalamet was honored with the Spotlight Actor of the Year Award for his performance in Marty Supreme, which was released on December 25, 2025.
The 30-year-old actor portrays a determined table tennis player, Marty Mauser, a character loosely inspired by real-life player Marty Reisman.
Kylie Jenner supported Timothée Chalamet on his Marty Supreme victory lap
Image credits: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner showed up in full support mode for her boyfriend’s big night. She donned a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin orange sequined gown that mirrored the film’s signature color.
Her look featured a plunging halter neckline, a floor-length column skirt, minimal accessories, and soft, wavy curls.
As Chalamet accepted his award, Jenner was spotted seated in the audience, cheering him on. However, the couple’s appearance together immediately ignited a debate online over their contrasting physiques.
Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Several critics zeroed in on Chalamet’s slim frame next to the Khy owner. One user said, “Tim, workout, you need a man’s body.”
“She is more masculine than Timmy,” another added.
“He is so not masculine. Skinny young boy. His fame is attractive. She got the A-list actor,” read a third comment.
Others went a step further, with one stating, “Tim, you have a 12-year-old boy’s body. Lift some weights.”
Amid the criticism, many other fans rallied behind the couple. “Love this couple!” one supporter wrote, while another added, “They look happy.”
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet took a public leap in their three-year relationship
Image credits: kyliejenner
Beyond the red carpet appearance, the pair surprised fans with a rare moment of public affection on social media.
Following the festival, Jenner shared a carousel of photos showing off her look and captioned the post with several orange heart emojis.
Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Chalamet responded by liking the post and leaving a comment filled with orange hearts of his own. This marked the first time either of them had commented on each other’s Instagram posts since they began dating in early 2023.
The subtle exchange left fans in a frenzy, with one asking, “When is the wedding?”
However, the comment section saw renewed criticism aimed at Jenner as several netizens attacked her appearance.
Image credits: kyliejenner
One said, “Doesn’t she get tired of looking at her plastic works?”
“She looks pretty, but nothing like she did before all her surgeries. It’s sad she felt the need to do so much,” another wrote.
“She looks like a blowup plastic doll,” a harsher comment read.
Image credits: kyliejenner
Others accused her of seeking attention, with remarks like, “Why is she always looking at herself?” and “Scream, I need attention without saying a word.”
Despite the constant scrutiny, the couple is going strong and remains focused on balancing love and ambition.
“They are making their careers work, and their relationship work at the same time,” shared an insider
Image credits: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
A source told People Magazine that while their relationship hasn’t been easy, especially during periods of long-distance, the two are committed to making it work.
“They are making their careers work, and their relationship work at the same time,” the source said, noting that Chalamet spent much of late 2025 filming Dune: Part Three, while Jenner traveled to see him whenever possible.
“They spent a lot of time apart, but the past few weeks have made up for it. Still, it’s not the easiest relationship. They are both incredibly focused on their careers and ambitious.”
Image credits: kyliejenner
Their latest Palm Springs outing also followed another major milestone.
During Christmas, Chalamet’s name appeared on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s annual Christmas gingerbread house.
His name was spotted alongside Kylie and her kids, alongside other family members.
“I’m sorry but she can do way much better he is not cute at all,” said one netizen
Follow Us