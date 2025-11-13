Lab Owner Can’t Believe His Eyes When He Finds His Missing Dog Running In The A Field With Two Unusual ‘Friends’

Bo is a Black Lab who’s not only the sweetest dog but an adventurer as well. His family has accepted him the way he is, but Bo’s recent trip had them seriously frightened. He sneaked out of the house to do some exploring and forgot to leave his owners a note. So, when the Kansas family found out he was gone, they immediately started looking for their goofy friend.
Image credits: Kyle Krier
“We had been searching for him nonstop,” Laura Krier, Bo’s owner, told The Dodo. The day after, Krier heard that a dog similar to Bo was spotted in a field 6 miles away from the family home. Her husband, Kyle, went searching for Bo in his vehicle and finally found their pal – along with two unexpected tagalongs.
Image credits: Laura Krier
Image credits: Laura Krier
Image credits: Laura Krier
The new companions were a dog and a goat, Ozzy and Libby, who belong to the Kriers’ neighbors, Chris and Shawna Huggans.
Image credits: Laura Krier
Image credits: Laura Krier
“It’s difficult to say if Bo the black Lab or Libby and Ozzy were the culprit in starting the adventure. But, nonetheless, they escaped,” Shawna Huggans told The Dodo. “They’re pals for sure.” In the end, everyone returned safely.
“It was one of those stories that you tell your family and friends and they don’t believe you,” Krier said. “It is funny. Bo is crazy, he is full of energy and always up to something. He’s a nice, sweet dog.”
(h/t dodo)
Image credits: Laura Krier
Image credits: Kyle Krier
People were incredibly pleased to hear the happy ending
Follow Us