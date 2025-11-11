Moustached Puppy Grows Into The Classiest Dog Ever

by

It’s already hard to resist cute baby animals as they are, but if you add a dandy moustache on a puppy, that just takes it to a whole new level! People have been raving about this baby canine, born with a stripe of black fur on his white face, and recently the owner posted some photos of the the dog looks like now.

This has got to be hands-down one of the classiest dogs ever!

Image credits: imgur.com

Image credits: imgur.com

Image credits: imgur.com

Patrick Penrose
