I Photographed Dogs Playing With Water (13 Pics)

by

Step into a world where the playful spirit of dogs meets the dynamic beauty of water – all through the lens of a Chicago photographer with a passion for capturing the extraordinary. Join us on an exploration of unique water portraits that showcase the charisma and charm of our four-legged friends like never before.

Chicago-based photographer Candice C. Cusic has embarked on a creative journey, delving into uncharted waters to bring you a collection of captivating dog portraits. By integrating the fluidity of water into the frame, each photograph becomes a vibrant masterpiece that encapsulates the spontaneity and energy of our beloved canine companions.

Dive into this visual experience, and let the charm of these water-inspired dog portraits capture your heart.

More info: CusicPhoto.com | Facebook | twitter.com | Instagram

#1

I Photographed Dogs Playing With Water (13 Pics)

#2

I Photographed Dogs Playing With Water (13 Pics)

#3

I Photographed Dogs Playing With Water (13 Pics)

#4

I Photographed Dogs Playing With Water (13 Pics)

#5

I Photographed Dogs Playing With Water (13 Pics)

#6

I Photographed Dogs Playing With Water (13 Pics)

#7

I Photographed Dogs Playing With Water (13 Pics)

#8

I Photographed Dogs Playing With Water (13 Pics)

#9

I Photographed Dogs Playing With Water (13 Pics)

#10

I Photographed Dogs Playing With Water (13 Pics)

#11

I Photographed Dogs Playing With Water (13 Pics)

#12

I Photographed Dogs Playing With Water (13 Pics)

#13

I Photographed Dogs Playing With Water (13 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Embrace The Diversity Of Women With My Powerful Portraits
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Plant Care Tips You Learned That You Feel Everyone Should Know? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
40 Crimes Against Good Taste, As Featured On The ‘Ugly Design’ Instagram Page (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
We Illustrated 10 Of The Best Wimbledon Moments
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Kurt Sutter Considering Sons of Anarchy Spin-off Set in Post-Vietnam Era
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2013
I Motorbiked 6,000 Miles To Alaska With My Dog And We’re Still Going
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.