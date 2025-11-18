Owner Documents His Pup’s Stunning Fur Transformation, And People Online Can’t Get Enough

Meet Buster, a dog with a story that’s way more interesting than your average pup’s fetch-and-nap routine. Over the past few years, this furry canine has gone through some wild changes that had people talking. Thanks to his dad’s dedication, Buster’s epic glow-up has been captured in a series of rather derpy-looking photos that have blown up on Reddit, and especially on the r/Aww subreddit.
This is Buster when he was all black, looking sleek and cool! He’s a fun-loving 4-year-old dog who enjoys every bit of life
One day, Buster started losing some of his black fur
Little by little it was the black was starting to get replaced with white fur
This happened because of a skin condition called vitiligo
For a while, it looked like he had a patchy design, with both black and white spots all over
Here Buster is mostly white, and his old black fur is nearly gone
Buster’s owner explained to us that, “There was a point in time where he was balding in areas until his fresh, fluffy white fur grew in”
At times, the condition gave him a funny look as the transformation took place between November 2021 to April 2024
Here’s Buster now, looking super fluffy with his full white coat! It took some time, but the result is pawsome!
