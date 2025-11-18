Owner Documents His Pup’s Stunning Fur Transformation, And People Online Can’t Get Enough

by

Meet Buster, a dog with a story that’s way more interesting than your average pup’s fetch-and-nap routine. Over the past few years, this furry canine has gone through some wild changes that had people talking. Thanks to his dad’s dedication, Buster’s epic glow-up has been captured in a series of rather derpy-looking photos that have blown up on Reddit, and especially on the r/Aww subreddit.

That being said, we suggest that you Pandas should definitely stick around to see Buster’s incredible transformation.

More info: reddit.com

This is Buster when he was all black, looking sleek and cool! He’s a fun-loving 4-year-old dog who enjoys every bit of life

Owner Documents His Pup’s Stunning Fur Transformation, And People Online Can’t Get Enough

Image credits: TallyMatty

Owner Documents His Pup’s Stunning Fur Transformation, And People Online Can’t Get Enough

Image credits: TallyMatty

One day, Buster started losing some of his black fur

Owner Documents His Pup’s Stunning Fur Transformation, And People Online Can’t Get Enough

Image credits: TallyMatty

Owner Documents His Pup’s Stunning Fur Transformation, And People Online Can’t Get Enough

Image credits: TallyMatty

Little by little it was the black was starting to get replaced with white fur

Owner Documents His Pup’s Stunning Fur Transformation, And People Online Can’t Get Enough

Image credits: TallyMatty

Owner Documents His Pup’s Stunning Fur Transformation, And People Online Can’t Get Enough

Image credits: TallyMatty

This happened because of a skin condition called vitiligo

Owner Documents His Pup’s Stunning Fur Transformation, And People Online Can’t Get Enough

Image credits: TallyMatty

Owner Documents His Pup’s Stunning Fur Transformation, And People Online Can’t Get Enough

Image credits: TallyMatty

For a while, it looked like he had a patchy design, with both black and white spots all over

Owner Documents His Pup’s Stunning Fur Transformation, And People Online Can’t Get Enough

Image credits: TallyMatty

Owner Documents His Pup’s Stunning Fur Transformation, And People Online Can’t Get Enough

Image credits: TallyMatty

Here Buster is mostly white, and his old black fur is nearly gone

Owner Documents His Pup’s Stunning Fur Transformation, And People Online Can’t Get Enough

Image credits: TallyMatty

Buster’s owner explained to us that, “There was a point in time where he was balding in areas until his fresh, fluffy white fur grew in”

Owner Documents His Pup’s Stunning Fur Transformation, And People Online Can’t Get Enough

Image credits: TallyMatty

At times, the condition gave him a funny look as the transformation took place between November 2021 to April 2024

Owner Documents His Pup’s Stunning Fur Transformation, And People Online Can’t Get Enough

Image credits: TallyMatty

Here’s Buster now, looking super fluffy with his full white coat! It took some time, but the result is pawsome!

Owner Documents His Pup’s Stunning Fur Transformation, And People Online Can’t Get Enough

Image credits: TallyMatty

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Weird Al Tells A Story Of How He Got Reunited With His School Crush And It’s Going Viral
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Spookiest Or Most Paranormal Thing That Ever Happened To You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Woman Livid Her Nephew Refused To Accept Guardianship Of Orphaned Half-Siblings, Goes Ballistic On His Wife
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Photo Of Your Pet’s Paws? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
25 Examples Of Artistic Watercolor Tattoos
3 min read
Nov, 4, 2025
Here’s Why Ellen DeGeneres Will Remain a Sweetheart Despite All That’s Happened
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.