Adorable Lurcher Has Lived Her Whole Life In Shelters, And She Can’t Be Without Her Toys

It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there for most animals. While some pets enjoy the luxury of a home, others struggle in the wild, the streets or in shelters. But not all of it is bad and bleak even for those who are struggling, especially if you fall into the good hands of RSPCA, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Bella had only been born just recently when RSPCA decided to take her into the shelter. Little did they know, Bella, the beautiful two-year-old lurcher, found it hard to get along with other dogs. Specialists believe it’s because of her lack of upbringing as a stray, and she probably lacked some formative social experiences in her milieu. But with enough hard work and dedication (and a few lovely tricks), Bella is on her way to rehabilitation, and we’re confident she’ll find a home very soon. Meanwhile, she enjoys her big stack of toys, Winnie the Pooh being her personal favorite. Take a look!

More info: rspca.org.uk | Facebook | Instagram | twitter.com

Bella, the adorable two-year-old lurcher spent all her life in shelters, which also coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic

Image credits: RSPCA

Due to her lack of socialization in the formative months, she finds it hard to get along with other dogs

Image credits: RSPCA

However, Bella gets along well with humans, and toys

Image credits: RSPCA

Winnie the pooh is one of her favorites

Image credits: RSPCA

The troubled pooch feels the most comfortable in the heap of her own toys, and good for her

Image credits: RSPCA

