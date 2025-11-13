I Capture The Wildness Of My Dogs In A Winter Wonderland

I am a dog trainer and when I am not training dogs, I love to capture their spirit through photography.
Dogs in nature have an amazing aura surrounding them – beautiful, wild and innocent at the same time. I spent a lot of time in the mountains, photographing my two Border Collies.
Here are some shots from this winter.
#1 I Have Never Lived In A Place With Such Stunning Colors
#2 Can You Guess When Fusion Birthday Is?
#3 Yes? What Else Can I Do For You?
#4 Just Look At Those Eyes!
#5 Fusion Says I Am Crazy For Making Him Sit With Lilies On His Head In The Snow
#6 Be The Light
#7 Kix Prefers To Run Fast And Bark Loudly So She Doesn’t Have Her Picture Taken Too Often
#8 We Have Had An Unusual Amount Of Snow This Year
#9 The Snowflakes Look Magical Here
#10 They Are Best Enjoyed From The Top Of A Mountain
#11 Two Fusions!
#12 We Live In The Nm Desert, But Have A 10’000ft Mountain Right Behind Our House. We Spent A Lot Of Time There
#13 Until We Get Really Sleepy!
#14 New Mexico Sunsets. You Need To See Them For Yourself!
#15 Now We’re Back And The Dogs Are Sleeping Soundly While The Humans Have Pastries And Coffee
#16 Did You Know We Lived Right At A National Forest?
#17 He Seems To Get More Scruffy, More Intelligent, More Zooming, More Unique Every Day
#18 The Sunsets Here In New Mexico Are Amazing
#19 Fusion Loves To Be Outside. He Was Made For This
#20 And We Enjoy And Celebrate It By Spending A Lot Of Time Outside
#21 Fusion Has The Perfect Matching Coat Color
#22 Not Sure If I Ate Too Much For Christmas, Or My Abs Just Got Tighter
#23 Fusion Is The Main Model Of The Group
#24 Fusion Has Learned How To Flirt With The Camera Over Time
#25 Aahhhh Monday!
#26 Little Morning Stroll On Our Mountain In The Sun
#27 She Blends In With The Environment Perfectly
#28 We Hiked Up Our Beautiful Ski Area This Morning
#29 Perfect Saturday, Says Fusion: Walks, Training And Treats!
#30 Happy Sunday!
#31 Two Friends Chest-Deep In The Snow
#32 The Beauty Of Winter
#33 And Also Made To Have His Picture Taken
#34 The Very Best Boy
