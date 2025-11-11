This Polish Photographer Takes The Most Beautiful Dog Photos Ever (13 Pics)

You may remember a post we did about Alicja Zmyslowska, a Polish photographer who takes beautiful and dreamlike portraits of dogs. Well, we loved her work so much that we thought we’d share some more of her pictures with you. After all, you can’t get too much of a good thing, and we’re sure you’ll agree that these pictures aren’t just good – they’re stunning.
“Since I was a child I loved animals,” Zmyslowska told Bored Panda. “When I was 4, I got two beautiful cats but my biggest dream was still to have a dog. In 2006 this dream came true. My lovely golden retriever Kiara finally arrived to my home and changed my life! From the beginning I was making pictures of her with some compact camera or borrowed DSLR from my older brother. A year later I got my first DSLR camera. And everything started!”
See her amazing work for yourself in the series of pictures below.
More info: alicjazmyslowska.pl | Facebook | Instagram | 500px
