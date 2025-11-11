Maternity Photoshoot Dog Just Gave Birth To 5 Super Cute Puppies

Remember Lilica, the sensational dog from her maternity photo shoot? Well, the next day after the fabulous shoot she gave birth to 5 awfully cute puppies. Even better, the proud mom was happy to show them off to Brazilian photographer Ana Paula Grillo, who recently captured them in all their puppiness.

Grillo told Bored Panda that the litter includes 4 males and 1 female. The photographer also added that all the babies have already been adopted among Lilica owner’s family members. But way too many puppies and kittens don’t find their forever homes and end up as unwanted strays. Adopt animals, don’t buy them.

Remember Lilica, the sensational dog from her maternity photo shoot?

The next day after the shoot she gave birth to 5 awfully cute puppies!

Grillo, the photographer, told Bored Panda that the litter includes 4 males and 1 female

All 5 babies have already been adopted among Lilica owner’s family members!

So the proud mom has no need to worry about her babies’ future!

Thank you, Ana Paula Grillo, for talking to Bored Panda about your wonderful photo shoot!

