Who says dogs and owls can’t be best friends?! German wildlife photographer Tanja Brandt has been capturing some rather unusual animal friendships for years, and her photographs never fail to make us smile.
Many of her most beloved pictures feature her dogs spending time with their feathered friends. Whether the owls rest beside them or interact with them, their encounters are always peaceful and show how special the bond between animals can be.
We’ve featured Tanja’s photography on Bored Panda before, including a popular collection of Ingo and his owl friends in 2018. And today, we’re bringing you another selection of her lovely photographs!
Scroll down to enjoy these unusual animal friendships and let us know which picture is your favorite!
More info: Instagram | ingoundelse.de | youtube.com
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