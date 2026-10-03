62 Incredible Things People Have Discovered At The Bottom Of The Ocean

The ocean is an incredible place. It takes up the majority of our planet, yet there’s still so much we don’t know about it. But that means that there’s still plenty to explore and plenty to discover.
Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of the most fascinating and unexpected things people have come across under the sea. From bizarre creatures to ancient artifacts, enjoy scrolling through these discoveries. And be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to start exploring the ocean too!
#1 A Pacific Stargazer Fish Buried In The Indo-Pacific Seabed, Lying In Wait With Only Its Eyes And Mouth Exposed To Ambush Prey
Image source: willis7747
#2 Bioluminescent Octopus Found In The Depths Of The North Atlantic Ocean
Image source: carfulterim44
#3 The Giant Isopod, Found In The Deep Seas And Is An Example Of Deep-Sea Gigantism
Image source: GoldenChinchilla
The ocean covers approximately 71% of the Earth’s surface. And according to the National Ocean Service, about 97% of the Earth’s water can be found in the ocean. While we don’t know exactly how many species currently live under the sea, it’s estimated that 91% of them have yet to be classified. Meanwhile, more than 80% of the ocean is still unmapped and unexplored.
Basically, we have no idea what’s hiding under there. When you go surfing in California or play in the waves in Hawaii, you might encounter some turtles, some fish, and lots of seaweed. Maybe even a jellyfish if you’re unlucky. But as we can see from the photos on this list, there are countless other objects and creatures waiting to be found.
#4 Octopuses Feeds On Dead Whale Carcass In The Deep Sea
Image source: BobyTK
#5 The Bow Of This Sunken Ship Looks Like A Undersea Monster
Image source: adamlm
#6 Giant Squid Ranheim
Image source: NTNU Vitenskapsmuseet
Apparently, the ocean holds many mysteries. The BBC even published a list of some that scientists still haven’t been able to explain. The first being why orcas have been attacking great white sharks. These are two of the ocean’s most terrifying creatures, and apparently, they have some beef.
Great white sharks have been washing up on the shores of South Africa since 2017 with grisly injuries. Meanwhile, orcas have been spotted nearby at the same time. One of their attacks was even captured on camera in 2022 when both a drone and a helicopter pilot were flying over Mossel Bay.
#7 Another Weird Thing Found At The Bottom Of The Ocean
It Can Be Found In The Atlantic, Pacific And The Indian, Those Long Whisker Like Things Actually Help It Walk The Ocean Floor, It Can Be Found Around 878 To 4,720 M Or 2,881 To 15,486 Ft Deep
Image source: Satans_RightNut
#8 Abandoned Submarine Base Somewhere In Greece
Image source: IASIPxIASIP
#9 Discarded Rockets Of The Apollo 11 Voyage Found At The Bottom Of The Atlantic Ocean
Image source: bigmeat
Another mystery about the ocean is where it came from in the first place. Scientists don’t really know why our planet is covered in water. Dr. Helena Bates, a postdoctoral researcher in meteorite science at the Natural History Museum in London, says there are two theories as to how this happened.
“The first thing is that Earth formed in a region of space where there was material like rocks and things like that, but also water in some form,” she told the BBC. “The second theory is that Earth formed in a region of space where it was too hot to have any kind of water. And the water that we have on Earth now was delivered post-formation by other bodies in the Solar System.”
#10 Something That Has Rarely Been Seen And Documented, And Something I Am Ecstatic To Have Captured. Two Pale Octopus Mating At Rye, Victoria, Australia
Image source: SammyGlenn94
#11 Found At The Bottom Of The Ocean !
Image source: Blordos
#12 What’s Down There
Image source: [deleted]
Something else at the bottom of the ocean that scientists haven’t been able to get to the bottom of is the Yonaguni Monument. This is a strange rock formation off the Japanese island of Yonaguni, which was discovered by a scuba diver in 1986. The monument has unique features such as a spiral “staircase,” etchings, and stacked sandstone blocks that make some wonder if it is the remains of an ancient civilization. Others say it’s naturally formed. But no one knows the truth (yet).
#13 The World’s Oldest Submerged City
Image source: trikaliotis_george
#14 This
Image source: PRASHANT M OSWAL
#15 Chiasmodon Niger Specimen
Image source: HulloThere
Another feature of the ocean that scientists haven’t cracked the code to just yet is the strange noises coming from underwater. One sound in particular, named “The Upsweep,” was first recorded in 1991 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It is said to sound something like “a wail steadily rising in pitch.” And the sound appears to be coming from somewhere between New Zealand and South America. But no one has been able to determine exactly what’s causing it yet.
#16 Doll Found ~975m Below Sea Level
Image source: imgur.com
#17 Monkfish
Image source: Alexander Mayrhofer
#18 Spiny Crab
Image source: staticantics
Now, if you’re feeling inspired to purchase some scuba gear and start exploring the ocean yourself, the world is your oyster. But the most important thing to keep in mind is safety. As incredible as the ocean is, it can also be extremely dangerous. So the American Red Cross recommends always swimming in a lifeguarded area. If you want to explore further out, make sure that you’re never alone, regardless of your swimming skills. And don’t push yourself physically.
#19 At The Bottom Of The Mariana Trench, The Deepest Part Of The Entire Ocean, A Single-Use Plastic Bag Was Found Discarded At A Depth Of 35,754 Feet
It Was Discovered 28 Years Ago, On May 20th, 1998
Image source: eternviking
#20 Found This Squishy Thing At The Bottom Of The Ocean
Image source: Capable_Option_3732
#21 Can Someone Tell Me What Is This Thing. While Searching For Some Life Forms On The Deep Sea, I Found This Thing. Can Someone Please Explain Me What Is This?
Image source: Schizoidkeeper
There are plenty of hazards that can come along with swimming in the ocean, such as unexpected weather changes, fast-moving currents and waves, and drop-offs that suddenly change the depth of the water. There can also be unexpected obstacles like rocks, debris, vegetation, and even marine animals, so it’s important to navigate through the water carefully, even if you’re on the lookout for mysterious treasures and creatures.
#22 What One Would Normally Find At The Bottom Of The Sea Floor; A Surprisingly Diverse Life
Image source: Peachy-Persimmons
#23 These Ocean Indentations Look Very Specific And Oddly Strange They Have A Lot Of Detail 36.708063530412076, -125.25211754721201
Image source: Foxtrot_Uniform_CK69
#24 Maritime Archaeologist Cathy Green Documents Artifacts At The Two Brothers Shipwreck Site At French Frigate Shoals
Image source: Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument
Is this list making you want to take a trip to the beach, pandas? Or is it giving you a newfound fear of the ocean? Keep upvoting the photos that you find most fascinating, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever uncovered anything unexpected in the ocean. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar pics, look no further than right here!
#25 An Ancient Analog Computer
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#26 Shore Temple, Mahabalipuram
Image source: cprogrammer
#27 The Baltic Sea Anomaly 2017
Image source: Unexplained Mysteries
#28 Pyramids Off Cuba’s Coast
Image source: Mystery History
#29 Valve On The James
Image source: Ben Thompson
#30 Apollo 11 Engines Recovered By Bezos Expeditions
Image source: Steve Jurvetson
#31 A Deep-Sea Yellow Brick Road
Image source: EVNautilus
#32 Red Pencil Urchi
Image source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service – Pacific Region’s
#33 “Ghostly” Dumbo Octopus In The Deep Sea
Image source: EVNautilus
#34 Eye
Image source: Blue_Robin_04
#35 There Was This Huge Area Moving Around In Circles
I was in a boat far from shore at the Brazilian South Coast, close to a city called Florianopolis. Suddenly I looked to a point like “A MILE” away and I noticed something VERY STRANGE and DISTURBING happening: There was this HUGE area moving around in circles, very fast!!! It seemed that it could “suck us in” at any moment!!! Of course, we did not stay there to see if that would happen… and we hurried back to the coast. Until today, I don’t know what I saw… if it was the beginning of a hurricane, a hidden Vulcano bellow water or something very big moving the water! Anyways it gives me nightmares until today…
Image source: Ivan Possamai
#36 Just South Of Toulon. Heading For Cap D’agde, We’d Refuelled In Porquerolles And Were Off The Coast When This Started To Role In
The Mistral had been blowing in the Gulf of Toulon for several days (F10) and we holed up in Elba until it had calmed down. Apparently, in this part of the world, when the cold, wet, Mistral stops blowing from the North, it’s met by warm, dry equatorial air coming up from the South. When they meet, this is what forms. My first time ever sailing in that part of the world, this was entirely new to me, so to say it came as a surprise is a little understatement.The night passed in dense fog (we had no radar on-board), and was spent with 2 on watch, 15-minute radio calls giving away our position, dodging shipping coming out of Marseilles and rounding that corner of France, and watching the clock tick down to daylight. We tied up in Cap D’agde the following morning – yacht delivery complete.
Image source: Russ Crowley
#37 Lophiiformes Collage
Image source: Anthropophoca
#38 Frilled Shark Head
Image source: OpenCage
#39 Mines Been On Every Dive I’ve Been On! Down To 40m
Image source: Charlie
#40 Do You Guys Hate Whenever Somebody Or A Family Member Get Something Wrong About The Titanic Like Look At This Wreck I Showed This To My Mom She Said Is That The Titanic
Image source: unknown
#41 Shipwreck In The Red Sea
Image source: SoulXtrm
#42 This Is A Dried Up Sting Ray.. No Wonder NASA Went From Exploring The Oceans, To Trying To Make It Off The Planet
Image source: Impossible_Career_93
#43 Not The Most Completely Terrifying Thing In The Ocean, But I Saw One Of These Today And Thought Of You Guys
Image source: nmaturin
#44 Sea Anemones At The Tide Line On Vancouver Island, Canada
Image source: NorthwestFeral
#45 Face-Hugger Found In Jar At London Natural History Museum
Image source: alanforts
#46 Mako Shark Eaten By Something Huge Whilst Being Reeled In, Head Alone Weighed 100kg
Image source: WelshRedneck7
#47 Deep Sea Eel
Image source: Neuraxis
#48 The Bigfin Squid Seen In The Pacific Ocean
Image source: jehk72
#49 Under Water Weirds Me Out
Image source: poopyflavouredlolly
#50 You Probably Shouldn’t Swim In The Ocean At Night
Image source: SeriesOfAdjectives
#51 The Deep Sea Siphonophore
Image source: Shnazzyone
#52 The Ocean Gets A Bit Weirder At Night
Image source: imgur.com
#53 Eel With Mouth Like A Pelican
Image source: Indoona
#54 Ghost Shark Caught On Camera For The First Time | National Geographic
Image source: National Geographic
#55 Fish With Transparent Head Filmed | National Geographic
Image source: National Geographic
#56 Nymphon-Leptocheles
Image source: Bernard Picton
#57 The Stargazer Fish
Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty
#58 Chlamydoselachus Anguineus
Image source: Citron
#59 Goblin Shark
Image source: Michigan State University/USFWS
#60 The Hatchetfish, Found In The Depths Of The Mariana Trench In The Pacific Ocean
Image source: [deleted]
#61 Pink See-Through Fantasia Sea Cucumber Found About A Mile And A Half Deep In The Celebes Sea In The Western Pacific (East Of Borneo)
Image source: TwIzTiDfReAkShOw
#62 Giant Antarctic Sea Spider
Image source: YoungSpice94
Follow Us