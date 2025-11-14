Kristen Bell Can’t Contain Herself While Her Husband Explains To Their Daughter What ‘The Middle Finger’ Means

Parenting can be full of challenges. From explaining why in the world the sky is blue, to embarrassing talks about the birds and the bees. Yet parenting can be full of fun as well. For instance, when you have a frank and serious discussion with your kid about swearing, cursing, and insulting gestures.
That’s the exact conversation that actress Kristen Bell’s daughter and her husband Dax Shepard had. And Kristen could barely contain her laughter and keep a straight face during the entire discussion about the middle finger and the F-word. I’m going to be honest with you, I snorted when I heard the kid say the F-word.
When Kristen posted the recording of the conversation on Instagram, it went viral and started a conversation about parenting, and how best to talk to your kids about how certain words and gestures can hurt someone else’s feelings.
Actress Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard have a unique parenting style
Kristen barely kept a straight face when her husband had a serious discussion with their daughter about the middle finger and swearing
The couple has two daughters: Delta, who is 5 years old, and Lincoln, who is 6-and-a-half. Kristen recorded Dax talking to one of them about how their classmate uses both the middle finger and says the F-word a lot.
39-year-old actress Kristen is known for her roles in ‘Veronica Mars,’ ‘Heroes,’ ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall,’ and—most recently—voicing Princess Anna in ‘Frozen,’ as well as ‘Frozen II.’
According to Common Sense Media, it’s very important to talk to your kids about swearing, and there are several things to keep in mind when you go about it. For example, parents should help their children understand that certain things that we say can be normal or rude depending on where we are and whom we say them to. After all, you wouldn’t talk to your grandparents the same way you talk to your buddies, right?
Kids should also be encouraged to replace swear words with some other words that won’t hurt anyone’s feelings. Like saying ‘heck’ instead of ‘hell’ or ‘fudge’ instead of the F-word. If you think that your child’s getting out of hand with cursing, limit the entertainment they have access to. If they’re watching too many adult TV shows or movies, it’s time to find something with more appropriate language.
The internet loved the frank conversation, as well as Kristen’s reaction to it all
