Every Day This Dog Gets A New Hairstyle

Meet Kuma, an unexpected hair style fashionista who has 25k followers on Instagram. She is one lucky dog – her owner Yuki spends hours a day on her hairdo. And she looks fab!
“I do Kuma’s hair on my own, it’s an original style,” said Yuki. “I get inspiration for the hairstyles from the internet.”
Kuma is Shih Tzu and Pekingese mix and can definitely rock any hair style, while many of us are struggling with simple buns. Good dog!
More info: Instagram (h/t: Sophia Matthews, distractify)
