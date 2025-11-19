Discover 40 Sculptures I’ve Made From This Relatively Industrial, Unlikely Material

A bit about me…

I worked as a graphic designer all my adult life in sign design, computer graphics, hand-painted designs, TV set graphics, theatre set & prop design, and typography.

I always explored my own creativity away from the commercial work environment with drawing, painting, and sculpture, and since 2015 I have been developing my own interests at my Cathouse Gallery in Qualicum Bay. I am a member of the Federation of Canadian Artists and currently hold my AFCA, and I am an elected member of the Society of Canadian Artists.

I enjoy conte drawing from life and acrylic painting, but my favourite medium is sculpting with chicken wire, a surprisingly forgiving medium that provides me with endless opportunities to create. I love having the ability to breathe life into this relatively industrial, unlikely material.

More info: cathousegallery.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

Patrick Penrose
