Discover 40 Sculptures I’ve Made From This Relatively Industrial, Unlikely Material

A bit about me…
I worked as a graphic designer all my adult life in sign design, computer graphics, hand-painted designs, TV set graphics, theatre set & prop design, and typography.
I always explored my own creativity away from the commercial work environment with drawing, painting, and sculpture, and since 2015 I have been developing my own interests at my Cathouse Gallery in Qualicum Bay. I am a member of the Federation of Canadian Artists and currently hold my AFCA, and I am an elected member of the Society of Canadian Artists.
I enjoy conte drawing from life and acrylic painting, but my favourite medium is sculpting with chicken wire, a surprisingly forgiving medium that provides me with endless opportunities to create. I love having the ability to breathe life into this relatively industrial, unlikely material.
More info: cathousegallery.com | Instagram | Facebook
