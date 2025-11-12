Hilarious Guide To Dog Breeds That Will Help You Choose Your Next Dog

There are so many dog breeds, it’s incredibly easy to mistake one pooch for another. Luckily, St. Louis-based artist Grace Gogarty (a.k.a. Little Tunny) has created a comprehensive comic series that will help you identify most of the dog types.
“I’ve been drawing comics since I was a kid,” Grace told Bored Panda. “I absolutely love animals, so that’s usually my focus! I worked as a supervisor at a doggy daycare for years and got to meet lots of dogs. The cartoon dogs featured in this guide are the breeds I met the most of.”
The artist has divided the series into three parts – big, medium, and small dog breeds, so no k9s are left behind. Great Danes? Check. Border Collies, Yorkshire Terriers? Yep. Pugs, Golden Retrievers, and German Shepherds? Yup. “Sadly, I haven’t met every dog in the word yet so that I couldn’t write about them all,” Grace said. “Although I stereotype them, all dogs are wonderful individuals, so I couldn’t possibly pick a favorite breed!”
Among the animals Gogarty owns, there’s one pooch as well. “His Name is Huey, and he is an enigma. We have no idea what kind of breeds he’s comprised of!” Scroll down to meet the dog memes, and remember – even if some traits sound better than others, every dog deserves a to be a pet. Even if it pees all over your new rug.
