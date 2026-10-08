Dodgers Fan Pressured To Hand Over His Ball To A Young Fan, But The Online Backlash Took An Unexpected Turn

A Dodgers fan sparked an unexpected baseball debate after catching a foul ball during a playoff game and refusing to hand it to a young Braves fan sitting nearby.
A spectator filming the moment appeared to pressure him to give the ball away, but the fan stood his ground.
The child looked disappointed, and the video quickly spread online.
However, instead of turning against the adult, many baseball fans ended up defending him.
“This isn’t the Titanic. You caught that ball at a playoff game? You keep it,” wrote one commenter.
A Dodger fan caught a foul ball and refused to hand it to a young Braves fan
The incident happened during Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night, October 6.
A Dodgers supporter wearing a Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LA Dodgers starting pitcher’s jersey caught a foul ball. Someone sitting nearby recorded his reaction, then suddenly urged him to give it to a child.
“Give it to the kid! Give it to the kid!” the spectator said.
The fan then looked toward the camera, shrugged, and made it clear that he was keeping his catch.
“I’m sorry, I can’t! I’m not giving it to the kid! I feel bad, but I’m not giving it to the kid!” he said.
The camera then showed the young fan, who wore a Braves jersey and looked disappointed.
Instead of looking guilty, the Dodgers fan celebrated his catch and later posed for a picture with the ball.
The video reportedly received more than 2.6 million views on X after being reposted, while the original TikTok also approached 1.7 million views.
Instead of criticizing the adult, many defended his decision not to give the ball to the kid
“He caught it; let him keep it. I don’t see the problem,” one person wrote, while another asked, “He is a kid himself. Why must everything be for the kids?”
A third person said, “If he snatched it from the little kid, then that would be an entirely different matter.”
Another baseball fan explained why they agreed with the Dodgers supporter.
“If the ball almost hit the kid…or if the kid ‘almost caught it’ then MAYBE,” they wrote. “However, if you catch it and there happens to be some random kid next to you… not a chance… not required.”
Joshua Peacock/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The reaction was not completely one-sided.
Some people admitted they would have given the ball to the child, especially because it could have become a memorable moment for a young baseball fan.
One commenter wrote, “I probably would’ve given it to the kid. But that’s not me. Let’s not normalize shaming people who just wanna be out and enjoying their day without having to give everything to somebody else,” they added.
Wade Austin Ellis/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Another person suggested the child’s parents might not have kept the ball for sentimental reasons anyway.
“The kid’s parents would probably have sold it on eBay if he gave the ball away,” they claimed.
“I’ve been to hundreds of baseball games and have ALWAYS wanted to catch a ball,” one more wrote. “If I ever get one, it’s coming home with me. If I catch a second one, it can go to a kid.”
Others also questioned whether the young Braves fan was even asking for the ball himself.
“The kid didn’t look disappointed! He looked like he had no idea what was going on!” one person wrote.
This isn’t the first time baseball fans have argued over whether adults should hand over balls to kids
A much more heated foul-ball dispute happened during a Phillies-Marlins game in September 2025, as reported by Bored Panda.
A father named Drew Feltwell caught a home-run ball after several adults rushed toward it. He then handed the ball to his 10-year-old son, Lincoln, who was celebrating his birthday.
A woman later confronted them and claimed the ball was hers. She reportedly insisted, “No, you took it from me,” before saying, “It was in my hands.”
The father eventually gave the ball to the woman because he feared the confrontation could escalate.
Later, he explained that he had a choice between getting into an argument.
“I had a fork in the road: either do something I was probably going to regret, or be dad and show [my son] how to de-escalate the situation,” he said.
The boy did not leave empty-handed.
A Marlins representative apologized and gave him a goodie bag, while Harrison Bader later gifted him a signed baseball bat.
“Who started the rule?” Netizens rallied behind the man who caught the ball
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