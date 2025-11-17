“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

There is a very human impulse to make, modify and design things that most of us suppress for convenience. After all, it’s often easier to just go on over to a store and buy something then invest the time, resources, and energy into learning a nifty skill.
But the “DiWHY” group is dedicated to people who instead suppressed that urge and decided to make something themselves. So get ready to be confused, amazed, and perhaps even inspired as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorite creations and comment your thoughts below.
#1 This Plastic Bottle Bottom Lampshade
Image source: MrMagnificent123
#2 Sometimes A Green Thumb Goes Too Far
Image source: BurningBernie559
#3 I Can Hear This Curatin
Image source: evilsway
#4 This Ziploc Bag Cap
Image source: Gurtek86
#5 A Green Tesla Someone Covered In Nickels For Some Reason
Image source: bugxbuster
#6 Did Jesus Actually Take The Wheels And He Replaced Them With These?
Image source: Starscream79
#7 Kitchen Counter/Stairs Hybrid
Image source: ShadowsGirl9
#8 Dread Bed
Image source: Machinefun
#9 No Blind Spots
Image source: MuchIndustry6036
#10 Hundreds Of Pounds Of Steel And It Doesn’t Even Spin… Not A Big Fan
Image source: PatPetPitPotPut
#11 The Toilets That Await You In Purgatory
Image source: Machinefun
#12 Tea Cup Made Of Teeth
Image source: ultraman16
#13 “Soul”
Image source: lolkillme122
#14 Those Beach Vibes…
Image source: xxawesomenz
#15 Just Some Dolls I Altered In My Spare Time
Image source: that_wild_artsy_1
#16 “Does It…work?” “You’re Darn Tootin’!”
Image source: PM_ME_KITTYNIPPLES
#17 Tesla Model Why
Image source: hjras
#18 It Started Raining Out Of Nowhere Today And I Had No Umbrella. My Hair Was A Mess So I Made This Comb Out Of Paper Clips, A Business Card, Post Its And Tape. Roast Me
Image source: angelok91
#19 Lets Hope The Airbags Don’t Pop
Image source: Shmandle2k19
#20 My 13 Year Old Will Do Literally Anything To Avoid Washing Dishes
Image source: NikNieblas
#21 Diwhy Christmas
Image source: lfhooper
#22 On A Scale Of 1 To 10, How Impressed Are You? I’m A 10!
Image source: Starscream79
#23 Who Walks Away From This And Says That’s Exactly What I Wanted?
Image source: Starscream79
#24 Don’t Know If This Belongs But I Made This And I Am Proud Of It
Image source: Poggggggggggggers
#25 Who Would Pay Money For This
Image source: Cumbandicoot
#26 Why Were They Fired
Image source: berniemax
#27 You Better Buckle Up
Image source: Machinefun
#28 I Feel Bad For His Girlfriend
Image source: Fickle_Language_9171
#29 This ‘Snake Skin’ Curtain
Image source: dunyuhhh
#30 Chewed Gum Keychains
Image source: All_the_glitter
