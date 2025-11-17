“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

by

There is a very human impulse to make, modify and design things that most of us suppress for convenience. After all, it’s often easier to just go on over to a store and buy something then invest the time, resources, and energy into learning a nifty skill.

But the “DiWHY” group is dedicated to people who instead suppressed that urge and decided to make something themselves. So get ready to be confused, amazed, and perhaps even inspired as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorite creations and comment your thoughts below. 

#1 This Plastic Bottle Bottom Lampshade

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: MrMagnificent123

#2 Sometimes A Green Thumb Goes Too Far

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: BurningBernie559

#3 I Can Hear This Curatin

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: evilsway

#4 This Ziploc Bag Cap

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: Gurtek86

#5 A Green Tesla Someone Covered In Nickels For Some Reason

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: bugxbuster

#6 Did Jesus Actually Take The Wheels And He Replaced Them With These?

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: Starscream79

#7 Kitchen Counter/Stairs Hybrid

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: ShadowsGirl9

#8 Dread Bed

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: Machinefun

#9 No Blind Spots

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: MuchIndustry6036

#10 Hundreds Of Pounds Of Steel And It Doesn’t Even Spin… Not A Big Fan

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: PatPetPitPotPut

#11 The Toilets That Await You In Purgatory

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: Machinefun

#12 Tea Cup Made Of Teeth

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: ultraman16

#13 “Soul”

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: lolkillme122

#14 Those Beach Vibes…

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: xxawesomenz

#15 Just Some Dolls I Altered In My Spare Time

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: that_wild_artsy_1

#16 “Does It…work?” “You’re Darn Tootin’!”

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: PM_ME_KITTYNIPPLES

#17 Tesla Model Why

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: hjras

#18 It Started Raining Out Of Nowhere Today And I Had No Umbrella. My Hair Was A Mess So I Made This Comb Out Of Paper Clips, A Business Card, Post Its And Tape. Roast Me

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: angelok91

#19 Lets Hope The Airbags Don’t Pop

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: Shmandle2k19

#20 My 13 Year Old Will Do Literally Anything To Avoid Washing Dishes

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: NikNieblas

#21 Diwhy Christmas

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: lfhooper

#22 On A Scale Of 1 To 10, How Impressed Are You? I’m A 10!

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: Starscream79

#23 Who Walks Away From This And Says That’s Exactly What I Wanted?

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: Starscream79

#24 Don’t Know If This Belongs But I Made This And I Am Proud Of It

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: Poggggggggggggers

#25 Who Would Pay Money For This

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: Cumbandicoot

#26 Why Were They Fired

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: berniemax

#27 You Better Buckle Up

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: Machinefun

#28 I Feel Bad For His Girlfriend

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: Fickle_Language_9171

#29 This ‘Snake Skin’ Curtain

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: dunyuhhh

#30 Chewed Gum Keychains

“DIY WHY”: 30 Times People Should Have Hired Someone Else To Do Things For Them (New Pics)

Image source: All_the_glitter

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, My Friend Just Came Out As Non-Binary. How Should I Support Them? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
70 Star Wars Pick-Up Lines That Might Awaken The Force In You
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
keeping up with the kardashians season 7 episode 7
Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 7 Episode 7: The Dominican Republic Part 2
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2012
50 Cute Pics Of Bulldogs Prove How Common Stereotypes About Them Are Wrong
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Artist Gives Animal Heads To People And The Result Is Freakishly Real
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.