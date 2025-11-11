Challenge: Photoshop This Child With A Raft On His Head

by

People say that kids are the joy of life. Well, when looking at this photo, I have no doubts about it.

This cute screaming kid with a raft on his head is too hilarious not to photoshop him into a more appropriate environment. So, upload your versions and let the battle begin!

#1 Mushrooms

Image source: BillieGoatsMuff

#2 Who Lives In A Pineapple Under The Sea

Image source: DaBest13

#3 Vogue

#4 Trampoline Monster

#5 Unidentified Flying Object

#6 Whack-a-mole Kid

#7 Frisbee Game

#8 Heeeelp

#9 Jaws

#10 Donald Isn’t Happy With The New Sorting Hat

#11 It Wasn’t The Airplanes. It Was Beauty Killed The Beast

#12 I Will Dance

#13 Alien!

#14 Tea Pot

#15 Batman

#16 Captain America’s Shield

#17 Diglett

#18 Oops … Wrong Challenge

#19 Om Nom Nom

#20 Pizza Dough Toss

#21 In Theaters Now

#22 Weekend

#23 Njoy

#24 Godzilla Vs Magical Child

#25 Tanoura Dance

#26 Not One Direction!!!

#27 The Raft

#28 Mini-cornholio

#29 Griffindor!

#30 I’m Melting!

#31 Swaddling Burka

#32 The Queen And The Abnormal Hat

#33 Space Man

#34 Young Trump Speech

#35 Madonna’s Cone Bra ????????

#36 Gangsing…

#37 Well This Boy Belongs On A Beach, Together With Other Surfers :-)

#38 Strange Island

#39 Finger Family!

#40 Prison Break

#41 Bacon And Eggs

#42 Kid Having A Nuclear Blast! #topsecret

#43 Hm

Image source: hmm

