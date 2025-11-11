Geometric Paper Animal Sculptures By Wolfram Kampffmeyer

Wolfram Kampffmeyer, a talented artist based in Germany, creates beautiful geometric paper animal sculptures in elegant pastel colors that look like computer models that have come to life.
These paper critters’ resemblance to 3D computer models is intentional. Kampffmeyer, who studies Computer Animation, writes, “if you are sitting in front of the computer all day watching your virtual models, you start wishing to hold them in your hands.“
Due to their reproducible nature, Kampffmeyer’s clever geometric patterns take a variety of forms – paper sculptures, post-cards with punch-out paper art parts, and even light fixtures. All of these can be assembled at home – a bit like Steve Wintercroft’s cool DIY paper masks.
Read on for Kampffmeyer’s interview with Bored Panda!
More info: Facebook | Etsy | dawanda.com (h/t: ufunk)
“It was difficult working with virtual models all the time and never being able to really touch them!” Kampffmeyer told Bored Panda. “Then I found a program that lets me transform a 3D model into a paper-folding kit. That was 2010 and this was the beginning of PAPERWOLF“
“I played around a bit with geometric designs and then developed the first model exclusively for making it out of paper. And one thing came to the next – and BANG, the Big Five sculpture art series (Lion, Elephant, Rhino, Buffalo, and Leopard) was born“
“The only limitation is the number of polygons these beautiful sculptures can have. If there are too many, you will need a LONG time to assemble. And if they are too tiny, you will have problems too. So I always try to find a middle way here: I want my animals to have a certain amount of liveliness and still want to be able to put them together in a reasonable time.“
We’d like to thank Wolfram Kampffmeyer for talking to Bored Panda about his unique art!
Follow Us