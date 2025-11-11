How To Build A Hobbit House In Your Backyard

by

30-year-old Ashley Yeates is not a hobbit. Ashley, from Bedford, England, is a design and construction expert who’s much too big to be a hobbit. However, rumor has it his feet might be just as hairy–but despite these shortcomings, he decided to build a “hobbit hole” in his garden, a DIY project that took almost a year to complete. After a tree died in the yard, he decided a hobbit house was just the thing to take its place!

Many readers have commented that the backyard DIY will suffer from water damage. Yeates explains the waterproofing procedure on his blog: “We created a strong internal wooden frame which was hugely over-engineered…The corrugated iron was used to seal everything in this home project, and the panels were all seam welded from top to bottom once in position and then finished with plenty of waterproof barriers. The base concreted with waterproofer and finished with further waterproofing and finally a leveling compound, so there was a lovely clean finish inside.”

Scroll down to see the Lord Of The Rings inspired backyard idea!

More info: ukhobbithole.tumblr.com

This is how all (modern) Hobbit Holes begin

How To Build A Hobbit House In Your Backyard

A load bearing roof was necessary to make it “mowable” once the grass was planted

How To Build A Hobbit House In Your Backyard
How To Build A Hobbit House In Your Backyard
How To Build A Hobbit House In Your Backyard

Waterproofing was essential everywhere

How To Build A Hobbit House In Your Backyard

Hobbit Hole with the sod roof in place

How To Build A Hobbit House In Your Backyard

Slowly the interior comes together

How To Build A Hobbit House In Your Backyard
How To Build A Hobbit House In Your Backyard

Ventilation is key while underground!

How To Build A Hobbit House In Your Backyard
How To Build A Hobbit House In Your Backyard

The perfect shelf for Tolkien books

How To Build A Hobbit House In Your Backyard
How To Build A Hobbit House In Your Backyard

Now all that’s missing is a hobbit to inhabit this home…

How To Build A Hobbit House In Your Backyard

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
82 Of The Best Conversations Overheard In Walmart That Will Crack You Up
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Intervention on A&E
Why The Show “Intervention” is an Important Watch
3 min read
May, 11, 2019
Can You Find All The Cats Watching The World Cup Which I Hid In My Drawing?
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
12 Things You Didn’t Know about Tina Fey
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2016
It Doesn’t Seem Right to Film Late Night Shows Without an Audience
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2020
Simpsons Animator Illustrates Awkward Everyday Lives Of Lovable Animals, Amasses 849k Instagram Followers
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.