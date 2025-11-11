How To Build A Hobbit House In Your Backyard

30-year-old Ashley Yeates is not a hobbit. Ashley, from Bedford, England, is a design and construction expert who’s much too big to be a hobbit. However, rumor has it his feet might be just as hairy–but despite these shortcomings, he decided to build a “hobbit hole” in his garden, a DIY project that took almost a year to complete. After a tree died in the yard, he decided a hobbit house was just the thing to take its place!
Many readers have commented that the backyard DIY will suffer from water damage. Yeates explains the waterproofing procedure on his blog: “We created a strong internal wooden frame which was hugely over-engineered…The corrugated iron was used to seal everything in this home project, and the panels were all seam welded from top to bottom once in position and then finished with plenty of waterproof barriers. The base concreted with waterproofer and finished with further waterproofing and finally a leveling compound, so there was a lovely clean finish inside.”
Scroll down to see the Lord Of The Rings inspired backyard idea!
More info: ukhobbithole.tumblr.com
This is how all (modern) Hobbit Holes begin
A load bearing roof was necessary to make it “mowable” once the grass was planted
Waterproofing was essential everywhere
Hobbit Hole with the sod roof in place
Slowly the interior comes together
Ventilation is key while underground!
The perfect shelf for Tolkien books
Now all that’s missing is a hobbit to inhabit this home…
Follow Us