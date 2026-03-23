43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

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These days, people are becoming more conscious about the environment and are looking for ways to make a difference, even as large corporations continue flooding the market with tons of low-quality products. Fast fashion is one area in particular that needs improvement, and consumers are starting to understand the impact it has on the planet.

While some people don’t mind replacing items as soon as they get damaged, others choose to put in the effort to repair and restore them. Not only does this make the item wearable again, but in many cases, it can even enhance its look, making it unique and stylish.

On Reddit, ‘Visible Mending‘ celebrates this approach. Members share DIY fixes for textiles, clothing, accessories, and even furniture like couches and other household items. Scroll down to see some of the most recent posts from this creative and inspiring community.

#1 60+ Hours Later, It Took 8 Cats And 2 Bees To Repair My Moth-Damaged Vintage Skirt

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/Agile_Ad5125

#2 A Before And After Of The Saddest Plushie I’ve Ever Found

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/becca354

#3 First Attempt For Husband’s Shirt!

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/BlooGloop

#4 Undoing The Cat’s Masterpiece. And Sharing Some Learnings

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/gantian

#5 I’ve Mended My Handbag, Where The Fake Leather Is Flaking

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/rebekka_ravels

#6 Susuwatari Sweater Mend

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/emberkellyart

#7 Sashiko Knee Repair

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/Tough_Bid5213

#8 Sewing’s Not Just For Fabric

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/CanRepresentative335

#9 “Mommy, Can I Wear My Pants Without Patches On Tuesdays And Thursdays?”

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/TheQueenCimorene

#10 Inspired By One Of The Users Here – Mended IKEA Coffee Table Our Cat Loves To Scratch

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/mushroomscansmellyou

#11 Kids Backpack Repair

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/emberkellyart

#12 Patched This Slipper After It Got Torn!

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: U/shortylongcat

#13 Covered A Hole In A Thrifted Office Chair

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/zanaspark

#14 I Made The Hole In The Wall Of My BF’s Kitchen Into A Chalkboard!

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/Immediate-Spinach372

#15 The Criminal And The Cover-Up

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: shasha_neequa

#16 Peeling Headphones

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/username_3579

#17 Second Round Provided By My Lovely Wife

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/AlderanAthletic_5BBY

#18 You Guys Inspired Me!

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: U/isabellerick

#19 Repaired This Princess Dress From The Thrift For My Niece

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/Liverspots598

#20 My Most Ambitious Sock Darn Yet

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/emeraldburial

#21 Cat-Scratch Couch Repair

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: U/0904momO2

#22 Scrappy Repair

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/squ1nt

#23 A Few More Sashiko Repairs I Have Done In The Past Month

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/jcliment

#24 Patched My Pants! Bought Some Iron-On Patches And Cut Them Out Into A Little Landscape

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/MatthewTheManiac

#25 Teeny Cashmere Sweater I Made, Lost, Had Eaten, Mended, And Refitted For My Newest Doll

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/earwig_art

#26 First Try At Felting

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/chibirdy

#27 Stardew Valley Patch Mend

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/honestghostgirl

#28 Trying Something New

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/Grandible

#29 Update: Finished Corduroy Project!

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: U/boybl4zer

#30 Mended A Friend’s Hoodie

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/Mimble75

#31 Used Plarn To Fix A Laundry Basket

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/permanentwallflower

#32 Recent Mends On My Favourite Cargo Pants

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/OwnOkra2880

#33 I Fixed A Hole In My Jacket By Embroidering Stars

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: U/Victorious_Invaders

#34 My 7-Year-Old’s Jeans

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: U/everydaynursemom

#35 My Favorite Hat

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/Quick-Economics4172

#36 Partner Had A Small Hole On The Sleeve Of A Sweater I Made For Her, So I Mended It

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/ghost_of_mothman

#37 My Brother Asked Me To Fix The Hole In His Jeans, So I Turned It Into A Lil Embroidebuddy!

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: U/squirmyworrmy

#38 Thrift Flip

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/Perfect_Ad_6858

#39 I Like To Slide On My Knees On The Gym Floor On PE Days So I Can Get Some New Patches

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/TheQueenCimorene

#40 I Wear My Heart On My Paint-Stained Old Pants

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/injury_minded

#41 [WIP] Flower Meadow Pants! How To Add In Flowers?

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/mensfrightsactivists

#42 More Mends

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/Top_Crazy4640

#43 Mended My Skirt

43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

Image source: u/AdAdmirable4650

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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