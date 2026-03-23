43 Times People Mended Their Ruined Things Very Visibly, And Only Made Them Cooler (New Pics)

These days, people are becoming more conscious about the environment and are looking for ways to make a difference, even as large corporations continue flooding the market with tons of low-quality products. Fast fashion is one area in particular that needs improvement, and consumers are starting to understand the impact it has on the planet.
While some people don’t mind replacing items as soon as they get damaged, others choose to put in the effort to repair and restore them. Not only does this make the item wearable again, but in many cases, it can even enhance its look, making it unique and stylish.
On Reddit, ‘Visible Mending‘ celebrates this approach. Members share DIY fixes for textiles, clothing, accessories, and even furniture like couches and other household items. Scroll down to see some of the most recent posts from this creative and inspiring community.
#1 60+ Hours Later, It Took 8 Cats And 2 Bees To Repair My Moth-Damaged Vintage Skirt
Image source: u/Agile_Ad5125
#2 A Before And After Of The Saddest Plushie I’ve Ever Found
Image source: u/becca354
#3 First Attempt For Husband’s Shirt!
Image source: u/BlooGloop
#4 Undoing The Cat’s Masterpiece. And Sharing Some Learnings
Image source: u/gantian
#5 I’ve Mended My Handbag, Where The Fake Leather Is Flaking
Image source: u/rebekka_ravels
#6 Susuwatari Sweater Mend
Image source: u/emberkellyart
#7 Sashiko Knee Repair
Image source: u/Tough_Bid5213
#8 Sewing’s Not Just For Fabric
Image source: u/CanRepresentative335
#9 “Mommy, Can I Wear My Pants Without Patches On Tuesdays And Thursdays?”
Image source: u/TheQueenCimorene
#10 Inspired By One Of The Users Here – Mended IKEA Coffee Table Our Cat Loves To Scratch
Image source: u/mushroomscansmellyou
#11 Kids Backpack Repair
Image source: u/emberkellyart
#12 Patched This Slipper After It Got Torn!
Image source: U/shortylongcat
#13 Covered A Hole In A Thrifted Office Chair
Image source: u/zanaspark
#14 I Made The Hole In The Wall Of My BF’s Kitchen Into A Chalkboard!
Image source: u/Immediate-Spinach372
#15 The Criminal And The Cover-Up
Image source: shasha_neequa
#16 Peeling Headphones
Image source: u/username_3579
#17 Second Round Provided By My Lovely Wife
Image source: u/AlderanAthletic_5BBY
#18 You Guys Inspired Me!
Image source: U/isabellerick
#19 Repaired This Princess Dress From The Thrift For My Niece
Image source: u/Liverspots598
#20 My Most Ambitious Sock Darn Yet
Image source: u/emeraldburial
#21 Cat-Scratch Couch Repair
Image source: U/0904momO2
#22 Scrappy Repair
Image source: u/squ1nt
#23 A Few More Sashiko Repairs I Have Done In The Past Month
Image source: u/jcliment
#24 Patched My Pants! Bought Some Iron-On Patches And Cut Them Out Into A Little Landscape
Image source: u/MatthewTheManiac
#25 Teeny Cashmere Sweater I Made, Lost, Had Eaten, Mended, And Refitted For My Newest Doll
Image source: u/earwig_art
#26 First Try At Felting
Image source: u/chibirdy
#27 Stardew Valley Patch Mend
Image source: u/honestghostgirl
#28 Trying Something New
Image source: u/Grandible
#29 Update: Finished Corduroy Project!
Image source: U/boybl4zer
#30 Mended A Friend’s Hoodie
Image source: u/Mimble75
#31 Used Plarn To Fix A Laundry Basket
Image source: u/permanentwallflower
#32 Recent Mends On My Favourite Cargo Pants
Image source: u/OwnOkra2880
#33 I Fixed A Hole In My Jacket By Embroidering Stars
Image source: U/Victorious_Invaders
#34 My 7-Year-Old’s Jeans
Image source: U/everydaynursemom
#35 My Favorite Hat
Image source: u/Quick-Economics4172
#36 Partner Had A Small Hole On The Sleeve Of A Sweater I Made For Her, So I Mended It
Image source: u/ghost_of_mothman
#37 My Brother Asked Me To Fix The Hole In His Jeans, So I Turned It Into A Lil Embroidebuddy!
Image source: U/squirmyworrmy
#38 Thrift Flip
Image source: u/Perfect_Ad_6858
#39 I Like To Slide On My Knees On The Gym Floor On PE Days So I Can Get Some New Patches
Image source: u/TheQueenCimorene
#40 I Wear My Heart On My Paint-Stained Old Pants
Image source: u/injury_minded
#41 [WIP] Flower Meadow Pants! How To Add In Flowers?
Image source: u/mensfrightsactivists
#42 More Mends
Image source: u/Top_Crazy4640
#43 Mended My Skirt
Image source: u/AdAdmirable4650
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