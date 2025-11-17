50 Times Things Were Completely Transformed By Cleaning Them (New Pics)

Cleaning might not be the most fun activity there is; not for all, at least. But even those who take no joy in wiping and mopping would likely agree that few things are more satisfying than viewing the before and after of a cleaned-up mess—whether it was a pot that needed a good scrub or an entire room one had to tackle.
A picture of something before and after the magical touch of a sponge, a cloth, or even a power washer if need be, allows you to fully appreciate the difference and the hard work it took to reach it. That might be one of the reasons people tend to share the images of their hard work with others, and today we’ve gathered some of their best examples on this list for you to view. Scroll down to find the before and after pictures, but browse them at your own risk as they might make you want to start a major clean-up mission.
#1 Showing Depression Who’s The Boss Made Me Smile. I Can Finally Relax In My Room
Image source: dominictaf00
#2 My Parent’s Cast Iron Brought Back To Life
Image source: Goat-Devil
#3 This Is Just A Work Of An Hour
Image source: 4tpn
#4 Nobody Weeds A Playground Better Than We Can
Image source: Dontbeagamer
#5 I’m An Art Teacher And I Moved To A New School. The Previous Teacher Did Not Share My Love Of Organization. Behold The Before And After Of My Paper Closet
Image source: smolgurl93
#6 Friend’s Aunt Gifted Me Her Deceased Father’s Car. “If You Think You Can Get It Running, You Can Have It”. Before And After
Image source: Whoiscw
#7 I’m Finally Done Clearing Out My Depression Nest Of A Garage After Weeks Of Hard Work
I donated 55 trash bags full of stuff and threw away 12 cubic feet of garbage. I can park my car in there for the first time in a year.
Image source: Rosebudsi
#8 I Restored A Really Old Mausoleum Door
Image source: DavidEmmanuelKeogh
#9 Cleaned My Room Thoroughly For The 1st Time In 2 Years. Feels Like A Physical Sign My Depression Is Getting Better
Image source: ammesedam
#10 Maybe Not The Most Satisfying, But I Polished A 25-Year-Old Christmas Ornament
Image source: ShutUpAndEatYourKiwi
#11 I Got A Hundred-Year-Old Painting Cleaned Earlier This Year
Image source: jaguar_loco
#12 Can The Steam Cleaning Community Get Some Love?
Image source: dontuseyourreal_name
#13 I Did It Even Though I Thought It Would Be More Complex To Clean But It Wasn’t. I’m Proud Of Myself Even If It Isn’t The Best Cleaning. I Still Think I Did Good
Image source: kittenprince913
#14 Before And After Of Some Corcoran Jump Boots That I Refurbished
Image source: littlebootboi
#15 I Do Carpet Cleaning For A Living And I Absolutely Love My Job
Image source: Tommy_Gunn_407
#16 The Company Wouldn’t Pick Up Unless Someone Sorted It. So I Did
Image source: Empty_Faced
#17 Cleaning A Chandelier From A Smoker’s Home (Bottom Piece Is Cleaned)
Image source: tenglempls
#18 Copper Sink Before Cleaning And After
Image source: vvk21
#19 Restoring A Wall At Notre-Dame De Paris
Image source: quitepossiblylying
#20 Customer And Her 10-Year-Old Son Looked At Each Other, Then The Mom Asked Me If I “Brought Any Body Armor”. Weed Whacker Just Requires Thick Skin
Image source: rpgmgta
#21 A Friend Was Using Levcoware Japan Skillet As A Yard Decoration. After 10 Years Of Being Exposed To Harsh Weather, I’ve Brought It Back To Its Former Glory
Image source: gus308
#22 The Magic Of Quarantine, Sore Muscles From Scrubbing, A Sunburn, And A Cocktail Of Chemicals: Turning My Pool Back Into An Oasis From The Swamp Mess
Image source: TheSquirrelOfLegend
#23 Using My Time At Home To Clear Out My Pantries, What Do You Think?
Image source: mrs.lina.thomas, mrs.lina.thomas
#24 I Detailed A 1968 Torino. Couldn’t Believe I Was Able To Get The Seats This Clean
Image source: Zewsey
#25 Before And After Of Deep Cleaning My Room After My Depression Slump
Image source: rachelliyo
#26 Giving Our Restaurant’s 10-Years-Old Wooden Floor An Industrial Cleaning
Image source: EinsteinafterPlanck
#27 Freshly Polished Silver For Thanksgiving
Image source: lily_belle22
#28 My Great-Great Grandmother’s Cast Iron Dutch Oven, Circa 1880. Before And After Cleaning, And Seasoning
Image source: therealrobrobrob
#29 This Mess Is The Aftermath Of A Previous Net Admin Who Didn’t Care Anymore. Before vs. After
Image source: howlongcanimakethisusername
#30 Cleaned Oven Door
Image source: nataratattack
#31 Father-In-Law Asked Me To Swap Out His Old GTX 770 For A GTX 1070, Gave Some Much Needed TLC While I Was At It
Image source: baconborn
#32 Carpet Cleaning
Image source: LittleWhiteLines
#33 Before And After Of A Hoarders’ House We Cleaned Out. Ready To Renovate
Image source: WhyDoiLiveHerefrfr
#34 My Work From The Weekend. Sand, Buff, Clear Coat, Correcting 287k Miles Of Age
Image source: jdrgoat
#35 Moved Into A New (Old) Place And Spent A Weekend On This Linoleum
Image source: dukebluedevil20
#36 My Mom And I Work At Cleaning The Apartments In Toronto. This Is Before And After Of The Oven
Image source: toswat
#37 Satisfying Chiminea Restoration – Before And After
Image source: slightlysaltysausage
#38 Cleaned My Grandmother’s Oven Yesterday. The Before And After Feels So Nice. (She’s 96, So Be Kind About The Before Photo)
Image source: Savoritz20
#39 I Gave A New Life To This Abandoned Ammo Box. Satisfied
Image source: syuhn
#40 I Thought Y’all Might Like My Grout Transformation
Image source: FiguringItOut–
#41 I Cleaned A Very Hairy Car Today
Image source: Tsesi
#42 Just Finished Cleaning This Backyard Up
Image source: rpgmgta
#43 First Wild-Caught Griswold. Cleaned Up Nicely
Image source: Market_Minutes
#44 When Grandma Says She Hasn’t Cleaned It In 30 Years
Image source: AlmightyOx
#45 Just Proud Of My Polishing Skills
Image source: perpetualjanbrady
#46 Gave This Pot A Good Blasting
Image source: lemmegetadab
#47 Gotta Love Those Cottonwood Trees (Before And After)
Image source: reddit.com
#48 I Did My First Refurbish. The Gameboy Was Reduced From A Hoarder’s House Set To Be Demolished
Image source: Im_the_President
#49 Before And After Of A Backyard I Reclaimed From Nature
Image source: rpgmgta
#50 I’m Over Halfway Done Restoring This Leather Sofa, The Before And After Is Pretty Dramatic
Image source: JephriB
#51 An Hour Of Scrubbing And Polishing And This Casserole Dish Is Good As New!
#52 Before/After Of A Property I Cleaned Up Today
#53 The Process Of Me Polishing An Antique Magnifying Glass Stand
