50 Times Things Were Completely Transformed By Cleaning Them (New Pics)

Cleaning might not be the most fun activity there is; not for all, at least. But even those who take no joy in wiping and mopping would likely agree that few things are more satisfying than viewing the before and after of a cleaned-up mess—whether it was a pot that needed a good scrub or an entire room one had to tackle.

A picture of something before and after the magical touch of a sponge, a cloth, or even a power washer if need be, allows you to fully appreciate the difference and the hard work it took to reach it. That might be one of the reasons people tend to share the images of their hard work with others, and today we’ve gathered some of their best examples on this list for you to view. Scroll down to find the before and after pictures, but browse them at your own risk as they might make you want to start a major clean-up mission.

#1 Showing Depression Who’s The Boss Made Me Smile. I Can Finally Relax In My Room

Image source: dominictaf00

#2 My Parent’s Cast Iron Brought Back To Life

Image source: Goat-Devil

#3 This Is Just A Work Of An Hour

Image source: 4tpn

#4 Nobody Weeds A Playground Better Than We Can

Image source: Dontbeagamer

#5 I’m An Art Teacher And I Moved To A New School. The Previous Teacher Did Not Share My Love Of Organization. Behold The Before And After Of My Paper Closet

Image source: smolgurl93

#6 Friend’s Aunt Gifted Me Her Deceased Father’s Car. “If You Think You Can Get It Running, You Can Have It”. Before And After

Image source: Whoiscw

#7 I’m Finally Done Clearing Out My Depression Nest Of A Garage After Weeks Of Hard Work

I donated 55 trash bags full of stuff and threw away 12 cubic feet of garbage. I can park my car in there for the first time in a year.

Image source: Rosebudsi

#8 I Restored A Really Old Mausoleum Door

Image source: DavidEmmanuelKeogh

#9 Cleaned My Room Thoroughly For The 1st Time In 2 Years. Feels Like A Physical Sign My Depression Is Getting Better

Image source: ammesedam

#10 Maybe Not The Most Satisfying, But I Polished A 25-Year-Old Christmas Ornament

Image source: ShutUpAndEatYourKiwi

#11 I Got A Hundred-Year-Old Painting Cleaned Earlier This Year

Image source: jaguar_loco

#12 Can The Steam Cleaning Community Get Some Love?

Image source: dontuseyourreal_name

#13 I Did It Even Though I Thought It Would Be More Complex To Clean But It Wasn’t. I’m Proud Of Myself Even If It Isn’t The Best Cleaning. I Still Think I Did Good

Image source: kittenprince913

#14 Before And After Of Some Corcoran Jump Boots That I Refurbished

Image source: littlebootboi

#15 I Do Carpet Cleaning For A Living And I Absolutely Love My Job

Image source: Tommy_Gunn_407

#16 The Company Wouldn’t Pick Up Unless Someone Sorted It. So I Did

Image source: Empty_Faced

#17 Cleaning A Chandelier From A Smoker’s Home (Bottom Piece Is Cleaned)

Image source: tenglempls

#18 Copper Sink Before Cleaning And After

Image source: vvk21

#19 Restoring A Wall At Notre-Dame De Paris

Image source: quitepossiblylying

#20 Customer And Her 10-Year-Old Son Looked At Each Other, Then The Mom Asked Me If I “Brought Any Body Armor”. Weed Whacker Just Requires Thick Skin

Image source: rpgmgta

#21 A Friend Was Using Levcoware Japan Skillet As A Yard Decoration. After 10 Years Of Being Exposed To Harsh Weather, I’ve Brought It Back To Its Former Glory

Image source: gus308

#22 The Magic Of Quarantine, Sore Muscles From Scrubbing, A Sunburn, And A Cocktail Of Chemicals: Turning My Pool Back Into An Oasis From The Swamp Mess

Image source: TheSquirrelOfLegend

#23 Using My Time At Home To Clear Out My Pantries, What Do You Think?

Image source: mrs.lina.thomas, mrs.lina.thomas

#24 I Detailed A 1968 Torino. Couldn’t Believe I Was Able To Get The Seats This Clean

Image source: Zewsey

#25 Before And After Of Deep Cleaning My Room After My Depression Slump

Image source: rachelliyo

#26 Giving Our Restaurant’s 10-Years-Old Wooden Floor An Industrial Cleaning

Image source: EinsteinafterPlanck

#27 Freshly Polished Silver For Thanksgiving

Image source: lily_belle22

#28 My Great-Great Grandmother’s Cast Iron Dutch Oven, Circa 1880. Before And After Cleaning, And Seasoning

Image source: therealrobrobrob

#29 This Mess Is The Aftermath Of A Previous Net Admin Who Didn’t Care Anymore. Before vs. After

Image source: howlongcanimakethisusername

#30 Cleaned Oven Door

Image source: nataratattack

#31 Father-In-Law Asked Me To Swap Out His Old GTX 770 For A GTX 1070, Gave Some Much Needed TLC While I Was At It

Image source: baconborn

#32 Carpet Cleaning

Image source: LittleWhiteLines

#33 Before And After Of A Hoarders’ House We Cleaned Out. Ready To Renovate

Image source: WhyDoiLiveHerefrfr

#34 My Work From The Weekend. Sand, Buff, Clear Coat, Correcting 287k Miles Of Age

Image source: jdrgoat

#35 Moved Into A New (Old) Place And Spent A Weekend On This Linoleum

Image source: dukebluedevil20

#36 My Mom And I Work At Cleaning The Apartments In Toronto. This Is Before And After Of The Oven

Image source: toswat

#37 Satisfying Chiminea Restoration – Before And After

Image source: slightlysaltysausage

#38 Cleaned My Grandmother’s Oven Yesterday. The Before And After Feels So Nice. (She’s 96, So Be Kind About The Before Photo)

Image source: Savoritz20

#39 I Gave A New Life To This Abandoned Ammo Box. Satisfied

Image source: syuhn

#40 I Thought Y’all Might Like My Grout Transformation

Image source: FiguringItOut–

#41 I Cleaned A Very Hairy Car Today

Image source: Tsesi

#42 Just Finished Cleaning This Backyard Up

Image source: rpgmgta

#43 First Wild-Caught Griswold. Cleaned Up Nicely

Image source: Market_Minutes

#44 When Grandma Says She Hasn’t Cleaned It In 30 Years

Image source: AlmightyOx

#45 Just Proud Of My Polishing Skills

Image source: perpetualjanbrady

#46 Gave This Pot A Good Blasting

Image source: lemmegetadab

#47 Gotta Love Those Cottonwood Trees (Before And After)

Image source: reddit.com

#48 I Did My First Refurbish. The Gameboy Was Reduced From A Hoarder’s House Set To Be Demolished

Image source: Im_the_President

#49 Before And After Of A Backyard I Reclaimed From Nature

Image source: rpgmgta

#50 I’m Over Halfway Done Restoring This Leather Sofa, The Before And After Is Pretty Dramatic

Image source: JephriB

#51 An Hour Of Scrubbing And Polishing And This Casserole Dish Is Good As New!

#52 Before/After Of A Property I Cleaned Up Today

#53 The Process Of Me Polishing An Antique Magnifying Glass Stand

